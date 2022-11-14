Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
Donte Greene, former Sacramento Kings player, facing attempted robbery charges, according to report
(KTXL) — Former Sacramento forward Donte Greene is facing up to six years in prison on charges related to attempted robbery in Indiana, according to reports. The South Bend Tribune reported that Greene, who played four seasons with the Kings, was arrested in Elkhart County, Indiana on Nov. 8 for allegedly trying to rob a […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs, Raiders to scrap in semis
Friday’s Division I semifinal football game at Prairie City Stadium features a pair of section championships winners from last season. The Bulldogs, the Division I champs, will play host to the 2021 Division II champions, Central Catholic, out of Modesto. The Raiders won Division IV section championships from 2012-14 and a Division III title in 2015, before losing in the Division II title in 2018. Last year, they claimed the Division II title with a 43-22 win over Monterey Trail.
When is the ‘right time’ for first-time homebuyers in the Sacramento region?
Younger millennials, aged 23 to 31, made up a substantial 18% of homebuyers this year, according to a study by the National Association of Realtors, and are the highest educated age group. So why does buying a house at 27 years old seem so difficult for me?. If I’d known...
mix96sac.com
Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento
It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
Sacramento ranks as 8th worst city to find starter homes in U.S.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Expert review site Construction Coverage ranked Sacramento as the 8th worst city for finding starter homes in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic coupled with rising inflation caused median home prices to go up 36% in the past two years—while median household income grew by just 8.78% over the same span.
KCRA.com
City of Sacramento recruiting community ambassadors to improve underserved areas
In an effort to build trust and engagement, the city of Sacramento is looking for community ambassadors to help give a voice to historically underrepresented communities. Community ambassadors will receive a $2,500 stipend and will serve as a liaison between the city and the community. Individuals will also be required...
KCRA.com
'Not a good message': Sacramento-area veterans, active military losing major benefit with McClellan Park BX closing
MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. — Another setback is impacting Northern California veterans and active duty service members in the former McClellan Air Force Base area as the Army and Air Force Exchange is set to close next week. Even though the McClellan Air Force Base shut down in 2001, the...
KCRA.com
'Weirded out and disgusted': Substitute teacher in Sacramento accused of inappropriately touching students
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least two middle school students in Sacramento said they were groped by a substitute teacher. The alleged misconduct occurred at Sam Brannan Middle School, which is part of the Sacramento City Unified School District. The mothers of the two students, both eighth-grade girls, said they were notified by the school Thursday morning about the accusations.
Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
SFGate
Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
ukenreport.com
Christy Holstege Heads to Sacramento
PALM SPRINGS — Christy Holstege has claimed victory in the newly created 47th District in a way only she could. She boarded a flight headed to Sacramento on Monday morning to claim her seat in the State Assembly after a hard-fought contest. And, in the process, sent one of...
Pedestrian hit by car while running across freeway in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Highway 50 westbound and the 26th Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a person was running from the center divide to the right shoulder around 6:48 p.m. Officers said that the person died on the scene […]
KCRA.com
TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
KCRA.com
Marc Anthony, Bonnie Raitt announce Sacramento concerts
Sacramento music fans have a couple more concerts to add to the calendar. Marc Anthony will perform at the Golden 1 Center on March 2, the Sacramento venue announced. Tickets for his Viviendo tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 18. Meanwhile, Bonnie Raitt is headed to the SAFE Credit Union...
Hospitals in Sacramento see a rise in RSV cases
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hospitals in the Sacramento region are seeing a surge in cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, months ahead of when the virus usually peaks. "Dignity Health has been seeing a significant increase in RSV in the past two to three weeks," said...
Sacramento edition of Monopoly now available for purchase
SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento edition of the board game Monopoly is being released. The Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in downtown Sacramento hosted the official launch party for the game."We choose cities where there is a lot of local pride. People are happy to be from Sacramento. They live here; their families are here, and there are tons of great parks, landmarks, museums, and restaurants that people get nostalgic about," said the Director of Corporate Sponsorships for Top Trumps USA.The company says that its capital city edition is going to have everything the traditional game has, but with Sacramento-themed spaced added.The game is available to purchase on Amazon and the Top Trumps website.
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
Fight between parents put River City HS on temporary lockdown, school says
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fight between parents prompted a temporary lockdown at a school in West Sacramento on Monday. River City High School said the fight began in the front parking lot of the campus, and staff and on-campus security immediately went to the scene. What started the fight or how many parents […]
Citrus Heights Vice Mayor proposes break away from San Juan Unified, create new city district
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights Vice Mayor Tim Schaefer proposed starting talks about disbanding schools within the city from the San Juan Unified School District (SJUSD) and instead creating a Citrus Heights Unified School District. During an Oct. 13 city council meeting, Schaefer invited members of the council...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
Comments / 0