Sacramento, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Bulldogs, Raiders to scrap in semis

Friday’s Division I semifinal football game at Prairie City Stadium features a pair of section championships winners from last season. The Bulldogs, the Division I champs, will play host to the 2021 Division II champions, Central Catholic, out of Modesto. The Raiders won Division IV section championships from 2012-14 and a Division III title in 2015, before losing in the Division II title in 2018. Last year, they claimed the Division II title with a 43-22 win over Monterey Trail.
FOLSOM, CA
mix96sac.com

Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento

It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento ranks as 8th worst city to find starter homes in U.S.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Expert review site Construction Coverage ranked Sacramento as the 8th worst city for finding starter homes in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic coupled with rising inflation caused median home prices to go up 36% in the past two years—while median household income grew by just 8.78% over the same span.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'Weirded out and disgusted': Substitute teacher in Sacramento accused of inappropriately touching students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least two middle school students in Sacramento said they were groped by a substitute teacher. The alleged misconduct occurred at Sam Brannan Middle School, which is part of the Sacramento City Unified School District. The mothers of the two students, both eighth-grade girls, said they were notified by the school Thursday morning about the accusations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ukenreport.com

Christy Holstege Heads to Sacramento

PALM SPRINGS — Christy Holstege has claimed victory in the newly created 47th District in a way only she could. She boarded a flight headed to Sacramento on Monday morning to claim her seat in the State Assembly after a hard-fought contest. And, in the process, sent one of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian hit by car while running across freeway in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Highway 50 westbound and the 26th Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a person was running from the center divide to the right shoulder around 6:48 p.m. Officers said that the person died on the scene […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Marc Anthony, Bonnie Raitt announce Sacramento concerts

Sacramento music fans have a couple more concerts to add to the calendar. Marc Anthony will perform at the Golden 1 Center on March 2, the Sacramento venue announced. Tickets for his Viviendo tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 18. Meanwhile, Bonnie Raitt is headed to the SAFE Credit Union...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Hospitals in Sacramento see a rise in RSV cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hospitals in the Sacramento region are seeing a surge in cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, months ahead of when the virus usually peaks. "Dignity Health has been seeing a significant increase in RSV in the past two to three weeks," said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento edition of Monopoly now available for purchase

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento edition of the board game Monopoly is being released. The Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in downtown Sacramento hosted the official launch party for the game."We choose cities where there is a lot of local pride. People are happy to be from Sacramento. They live here; their families are here, and there are tons of great parks, landmarks, museums, and restaurants that people get nostalgic about," said the Director of Corporate Sponsorships for Top Trumps USA.The company says that its capital city edition is going to have everything the traditional game has, but with Sacramento-themed spaced added.The game is available to purchase on Amazon and the Top Trumps website.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA

