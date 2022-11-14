Read full article on original website
Earn the Gift Gala in Brookings raises money for kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lake Poinsett man has faced a lot of challenges in his life. From childhood cancer to the unexpected loss of those close to him. Now he is helping others facing challenges of their own. Ty Eschenbaum is a survivor. He was diagnosed with...
How you can follow along as the Jackrabbits hit the Big Apple
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University’s Pride of the Dakotas marching band will take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in one week, and students Gracie Terrall and Jordan Rusche will be there, too. The co-editors in chief of The Collegian will have...
Children’s Inn has a new home and name
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program of the Children’s Home Society that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse now has a new place to call home. But that’s not all – it also has a new name. Staff and clients moved...
New creative space opens at Brookings Public Library
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– Whether you are interested in learning how to use Adobe products or want to learn a new craft, the Brookings Public Library now has resources for everyone to try out their creative sides. The new community creative space gives you a chance to learn new skills,...
Reliabank Business Beat: Merchant Home Group
A home is probably one of the largest purchase most Americans will ever make. Buying or selling a home is chock full of details, and you can save a lot of money—to say nothing of the time and hassle—by knowing who you’re working with. I sat down recently with Melissa Marchant and Lizzy Doohen with the Merchant Group at Keller Williams Real Estate in Sioux Falls to find out how they can connect you with your dream home in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.
Inside the shelter offered at Safe Home in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carolyne Williams calls the Safe Home program on North Minnesota Avenue “a godsend.”. “Because you have someplace to live, you got a warm bed to sleep in, you get three meals a day, you got a wonderful staff,” she said. She’s one...
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
St. Francis House receives thousands of dollars worth of donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Christmas came early at the St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls. But it wasn’t Santa who brought the gifts. “This had to have been around a 9,000 thousand dollar gift to the St. Francis House,” said Julie Becker, Ex. Director. Executive Director...
Organizations working to provide Thanksgiving meals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means turkey. Local organizations in Sioux Falls are working to provide everyone with a holiday meal. Most of us are accustomed to having a hot turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. But that isn’t everyone’s reality.
Braving the cold for education
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of the South Dakota Education Association stood in the cold and snow Wednesday morning in Harrisburg. More than 30 teachers and education staff were hoping to get parents to pay attention to the state’s proposed social studies standards. “Love your teachers!”. Teachers...
Fuddruckers closes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime Sioux Falls restaurant has closed. Fuddruckers, a national hamburger franchise that started in 1980, has closed its Sioux Falls location on West 41st Street near O’Gorman High School. The Sioux Falls Fuddruckers has been open since 1992. In a post on...
Professional Boxing coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional boxing is coming to Sioux Falls next month. The first-ever Sioux Falls Boxing Classic will take place at The District on December 1st. The event is being put on by 15th Round Promotions, South Dakota Athletic Commission and Sioux Falls Sports Authority. Tables...
Parker bond passed for 110-year-old school
PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — The third time is the charm. At least, that’s the case for the Parker School District. Parker School Board President Ransom Jones told KELOLAND that two previous bond votes had failed, but that the county in November passed the $4 million bond issue to provide updates for the school district.
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
Arctic front arrives on Thursday; Temperatures remain cold
The cold air remains the big weather story this week along with rounds of snow that continue to move through KELOLAND. You can clearly see the snow falling in Deadwood. We also have slick road conditions in Sturgis. Our Wall radar continues to track the snow as Winter Weather Advisories...
Video of Sculpture Walk theft suspect released
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police released video of a suspect in a sculpture stolen from the downtown Sculpture Walk. Police released the video on its Twitter account. The suspect appears to be wearing a gray or blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The sculpture “Day’s Catch”...
A look back at Sanford’s last successful merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is working to create a new health system with Fairview Health Services out of the twin cities. This isn’t the first time Sanford has made plans to merge with another organization. The process usually takes several months and it doesn’t always end with a deal.
SDSU president issues statement on drag show
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A drag show featuring males impersonating females at South Dakota State University tonight has prompted an apology from SDSU President Barry Dunn. Dunn issued the statement Tuesday in response to criticism about the event, which is described on the university’s website as “kid friendly” and encourages tipping of the performers.
