GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-- Cleaning company PSSI and meatpacking giant JBS are commenting after allegations of illegally employing minor children. A lawsuit filed by the Department of Labor in Nebraska Federal Court accuses PSSI of putting children between the ages of 13 and 17 to work in very hazardous work situations. These children, according to the court filing, have been working overnight cleaning shifts at the JBS meat packing plant in Grand Island and two plants in Minnesota.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO