News Channel Nebraska
Pawnee City to finish 2022 football season at state championship
PAWNEE CITY, NE — On a cold Thursday night in November after most teams have seen their season’s end, Pawnee City is still practicing. Friday the team will have a chance to win its first ever football state championship in Kearney against Parkview Christian. "Feels good," senior running...
News Channel Nebraska
Sandeen leaving Prairie Loft, board looking for new executive director
HASTINGS, NE — A Hastings non-profit that promotes outdoor education is looking for a new executive director. Prairie Loft announced Thursday that Amy Sandeen’s last day is December 16. She is leaving to be the Outreach and Special Events Manager with the Crane Trust. Sandeen started at Prairie...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings Celebration of Lights serves as 'thank-you card' from Downtown Center Association
HASTINGS, Neb. — The holidays have arrived in downtown Hastings. The Downtown Center Association hosted its annual Celebration of Lights on Thursday night. Association Director Tammy Orthman says the event is like a thank-you card to the community, while also providing exposure for the downtown businesses. “People who may...
News Channel Nebraska
Cleaning company and meatpacking company respond to allegations
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-- Cleaning company PSSI and meatpacking giant JBS are commenting after allegations of illegally employing minor children. A lawsuit filed by the Department of Labor in Nebraska Federal Court accuses PSSI of putting children between the ages of 13 and 17 to work in very hazardous work situations. These children, according to the court filing, have been working overnight cleaning shifts at the JBS meat packing plant in Grand Island and two plants in Minnesota.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug-related charge
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A man from Hastings was sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth-related charge on Wednesday. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 52-year-old Robert Williams, of Hastings, received 144 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Williams will serve eight years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
