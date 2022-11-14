The most popular fridges on the market—French-door fridges—are generally 36 inches wide, but for consumers who need to fit a smaller space with little flexibility, options are limited to two more narrow fridge styles: top freezer and side-by-side. This is where the Whirlpool WRS331SDHM (available at Best Buy for $1,529.99) comes in. We like this side-by-side’s ability to maintain steady temperatures over time and its through-the-door dispenser. However, we don’t like how much the temperature varies inside the cooling compartment, between the top and the bottom. While all side-by-sides have this deficiency to some degree, the Whirlpool WRS331SDHM’s temperature gradient is actually so big that it means things will either freeze at the top or be slightly too warm at the bottom. This Whirlpool fridge is only an average performer, and certainly has some frustrations attached, so we think your money is better spent elsewhere. The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS is one of the best side-by-sides we’ve tested to date.

