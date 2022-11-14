Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
A sneak peak at this year's Redding Garden of Lights!
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Garden of Lights is celebrating its third season starting Friday with more lights and activities. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and it’s bigger and better than ever. Turtle Bay marketing director Seth McGaha said they have new light displays, a new...
theorion.com
November snowstorm batters Cascades and Sierras east of Chico
An early season snowstorm impacted the mountains east of Chico last week, causing several spin outs on HWY 32 the night of Nov. 7. Several feet of snow fell on Mt. Lassen and the surrounding areas, while Interstate 5 between Redding and Dunsmuir was shut down multiple times due to winter driving conditions.
tourcounsel.com
Burney Falls in Redding, California (with Map & Photos)
President Theodore Roosevelt Jr. dubbed Burney Falls, a 113- foot waterfall in Northern California's McArthur-Burney Falls State Park, the "eighth wonder of the world." When you see that it pumps 379 million liters of water a day, you understand why. In addition, it is also easy to get to it....
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County concerned as daytime patrols come to a halt
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County sheriff's deputies will no longer be patrolling during the daytime. “Without a patrol, I don't see how things are going to get better. It's just going to get a whole lot worse," said Bob Cheadle, the owner of Los Molinos Feeds. That's the fear...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Entertainment in the North State: November 16 – 22
The Cascade Theatre this week features a band from my old stomping grounds in Ventura County, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. A number of local favorites are active this week, ranging from Honeybee at the Cicada Cantina, to Ashley Black at Dry Creek Station, to Joe Steele at Kelly’s Pub and Wine Bar. Enjoy, and thanks for reading.
actionnewsnow.com
New Costco location in Redding to add 75 jobs
REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location on Bechelli Lane in Redding will help bring in 75 jobs to the area. The new location, which will be 25% larger than the current location, will have 350 employees. The current Costco on Dana Drive employs 275. The new location is set...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver crashes into poles and tree, abandons car on Churn Creek Road
REDDING, Calif. - Police say someone slammed into two light poles early Thursday morning and then took off, leaving their car in the middle of a busy road in Redding. The driver apparently hit one light pole after another on Churn Creek Road sometime after 3 a.m. Thursday, eventually hitting a tree. The car was abandoned right across from Save Mart in the southbound lanes towards the Arco gas station.
actionnewsnow.com
7 CHP officers receive Medal of Valor award for 2020 plane crash at Benton Airpark
REDDING, Calif. - Seven employees with the California Highway Patrol received a Medal of Valor award on Tuesday for their actions after a plane crashed at the Benton Airpark in Redding in 2020. On August 27, 2020, a private plane attempting to take off crashed at the Benton Airpark. Sergeant...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Redding after officers locate stolen items
REDDING, Calif. - A man was booked into the Shasta County Jail after officers found he had several stolen items. The Redding Police Department Bike Team arrested 30-year-old Karsen Tittle after they found he had items that were reported stolen from a person who was shopping at a grocery store on Wednesday.
ijpr.org
Fourth train derailment occurs near Dunsmuir at Cantara Loop
Nine train cars derailed at 2:30 p.m., with no injuries or fatalities reported. The derailment involved empty lumber cars. The accident occurred at the Cantara Loop, a tight curve in the train tracks where a Southern Pacific train also derailed in 1991. That incident resulted in thousands of gallons of herbicide spilling into the Sacramento River, killing marine life and sickening people. Another Union Pacific train derailed in the same spot last year.
krcrtv.com
Felon arrested in Redding after police find AK 47 and AR 15 in RV
REDDING, Calif. — A felon was arrested Monday afternoon near the planetarium in Redding after police say they found multiple guns and armor-piercing ammunition in his RV. According to Redding police, the Redding Police Department Bike Team was patrolling the area of the Schreder Planetarium and Magnolia Park, along the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue when they came across Nicholas Curran, 45, Redding, walking in an alleyway with a pellet rifle.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Corning Traffic Accident Occurs at Intersection
Gallagher Avenue Intersection Site of Injury Accident Between Two Vehicles. A traffic accident on November 16 involving two vehicles occurred at an intersection in Corning south of Red Bluff that resulted in minor injuries. The collision happened at the intersection of Gallagher and Edith avenues around 8:09 a.m. between a Dodge Ram and a Toyota Prius, partially blocking the roadway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge struck the Prius, and the second vehicle then hit a telephone pole.
actionnewsnow.com
14 grams of fentanyl seized in Red Bluff Friday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Two people were arrested in Red Bluff after officers found more than 14 grams of fentanyl on Friday. According to the Red Bluff Police Department, officers arrested 29-year-old Kayla Faulkner and 28-year-old Matthew Templeton on drug charges. Officers said they contacted the two suspects after they...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Department found a suspected pipe bomb in a stolen car
REDDING, Calif. — Police say on November 14th, at 10:03 PM, officers located a stolen vehicle disabled on Pine and Tehama Street in Redding occupied by Richard Terry, age 58. Before Police arrested Terry, they searched the vehicle and during the search, a suspected pipe bomb was located in...
actionnewsnow.com
1 lane of northbound I-5 closed in Redding following crash
REDDING, Calif. - One lane of northbound Interstate 5 is blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. The crash is south of E Cypress Street, just before Highway 44 on-ramp. The Redding Fire Department and the CHP is at the scene. As of 8 a.m., traffic is moving. People...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects remain at large after shooting in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - The suspects in a shooting in Los Molinos Friday morning remain at large, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Los Molinos Fire Station off Sherwood Avenue Friday at about 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Bridget...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Election Update: Thin Margins, Ultra-Conservatives Lead Supervisor Races, 2245 Unprocessed Ballots Left
In Shasta County’s District 1 Supervisor race, Kevin Crye holds a narrow lead over opponent Erin Resner. Crye has 50.24 percent and 5,267 votes, to Resner’s 49.76 percent and 5,217 votes. Meanwhile, in Shasta County’s District 5 Supervisors race, Chris Kelstrom holds a slim lead over opponent Baron...
krcrtv.com
Can you help? Trinity animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs starting Saturday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE. The Trinity County Animal Shelter shared the good news that thanks to all of the community shares and support - Curly has been adopted!. "We want to thank everyone for helping us save Curly before his scheduled euthanasia," the shelter wrote on social media. "Curly was adopted this morning to a wonderful family and he even gained two older doggie siblings!"
krcrtv.com
21st Annual Coats for Kids Program to provide warm winter items for families in need
North State winters can be especially hard for families struggling to make ends meet. A warm winter coat is something no child or adult should go without. That’s why the City of Redding’s Solid Waste Utility and Fire Department have joined forces with The Good News Rescue Mission to provide the 21st Annual Coats for Kids Donation Program, intending to collect new and gently used coats for children, then giving them to families in need.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
