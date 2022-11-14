ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The guy you could've had is coming for your lunch money

By Midday Show W Andy Randy, Beau Johnson
The 2021 NFL draft was an interesting one. The Atlanta Falcons passed on several quarterbacks and drafted who some are calling a "unicorn" in tight end-Kyle Pitts. Two quarterbacks were taken ahead of Justin Fields and he fell to number eleven and the Chicago Bears. Fast forward 3 years and Matt Ryan is playing for the Colts, the Falcons have added another great pass-catcher, but don't have anyone on the roster that can get them the ball consistently. Meanwhile, in Chicago, Kennesaw's own Justin Fields is carrying a massive chip on his shoulder as he re-writes record books on the way to a clash with his once home-town team, and the team that passed him over: the Atlanta Falcons.

