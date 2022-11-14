The guy you could've had is coming for your lunch money
The 2021 NFL draft was an interesting one. The Atlanta Falcons passed on several quarterbacks and drafted who some are calling a "unicorn" in tight end-Kyle Pitts. Two quarterbacks were taken ahead of Justin Fields and he fell to number eleven and the Chicago Bears. Fast forward 3 years and Matt Ryan is playing for the Colts, the Falcons have added another great pass-catcher, but don't have anyone on the roster that can get them the ball consistently. Meanwhile, in Chicago, Kennesaw's own Justin Fields is carrying a massive chip on his shoulder as he re-writes record books on the way to a clash with his once home-town team, and the team that passed him over: the Atlanta Falcons.
Comments / 0