Arizona State

Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona

The landscape at Lake Mead in Arizona looks apocalyptic. Drastically lowered water levels that have left a “bathtub ring” around the perimeter and uncovered junk that was thrown into the reservoir decades ago have changed the ecosystem and impacted the tourism industry. Does that illustrate the future of water in Arizona?
New Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Arizona Today, Nov 16

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first rebranded dispensary in Glendale, AZ at 13631 N 59th Ave. The dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. “We are excited to open...
3 Valley cities among Top 10 for biggest loss in home purchasing power

The housing market keeps getting tougher for buyers. With the average mortgage rate nearing 7% and home prices still in the stratosphere, homebuyers are losing purchasing power. But more than that, they are also losing living space. And three Metro Phoenix cities are among the Top 10 for biggest loss in home purchasing power.
Now is a good time to get your Real ID in Arizona

Beginning May 3, 2023, Arizona airline travelers will need a federally compliant form of identification. Bill Lamoreaux is the spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Transportation, and he says this is something that needs to be done quickly for all future travel. “They will need either the travel ID, or...
A 7,000-feet-underground look at Arizona mining industry

Two weeks ago, four intrepid adventurers traveled nearly 7,000 feet deep into the earth during their visit to Resolution Copper, a mining project located in Superior, Arizona. The Arizona Junior Fellows, a project of the Arizona Chamber Foundation, were joined by representatives from the Arizona Mining Association and led by employees of Rio Tinto, the parent company of Resolution Copper, as they explored the mine for a closer look at the Arizona mining industry.
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona

Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
Arizona vote allows continued development of massive wind project

(Arizona News Connection) The Arizona Corporation Commission has unanimously voted development of the massive SunZia Transmission Wind Project can continue. The commission approved amendments to SunZia's Certificate of Environmental Compatibility, which completes the Arizona permitting process for the 3,000 megawatt wind project. Adam Stafford, managing senior staff attorney for Western...
Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona

It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
Best Places in Texas To Scope On Vacation

Everything in Texas is bigger, setting the stage for a glorious exploratory mission. To gain a true perspective of the state of Texas, there are a few stop-spots you’ll want to experience. If you’re planning a trip to Texas anytime soon, research for your destination can begin now. From art to adventure and historical places to explore Texas. This is a list of some of the best destinations to check out.
Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused

In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win.  Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
