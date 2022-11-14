Read full article on original website
Related
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona
The landscape at Lake Mead in Arizona looks apocalyptic. Drastically lowered water levels that have left a “bathtub ring” around the perimeter and uncovered junk that was thrown into the reservoir decades ago have changed the ecosystem and impacted the tourism industry. Does that illustrate the future of water in Arizona?
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Arizona vineyard creates unique pasta with a very local ingredient
Merkin Vineyards, located in Cottonwood, is becoming just as recognizable for their food, as they are their wine. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman shows us how they create a signature dish with a uniquely Arizona ingredient - prickly pear pasta.
Kari Lake’s Faith In Arizona’s Election Plummets With Her Chances Of Winning
The Republican candidate for governor started out optimistic after Election Day. As more votes for her opponent rolled in, her campaign called for a re-vote in the state’s largest county.
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
azmarijuana.com
New Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Arizona Today, Nov 16
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first rebranded dispensary in Glendale, AZ at 13631 N 59th Ave. The dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. “We are excited to open...
azbigmedia.com
3 Valley cities among Top 10 for biggest loss in home purchasing power
The housing market keeps getting tougher for buyers. With the average mortgage rate nearing 7% and home prices still in the stratosphere, homebuyers are losing purchasing power. But more than that, they are also losing living space. And three Metro Phoenix cities are among the Top 10 for biggest loss in home purchasing power.
kjzz.org
Now is a good time to get your Real ID in Arizona
Beginning May 3, 2023, Arizona airline travelers will need a federally compliant form of identification. Bill Lamoreaux is the spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Transportation, and he says this is something that needs to be done quickly for all future travel. “They will need either the travel ID, or...
AZFamily
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
azbigmedia.com
A 7,000-feet-underground look at Arizona mining industry
Two weeks ago, four intrepid adventurers traveled nearly 7,000 feet deep into the earth during their visit to Resolution Copper, a mining project located in Superior, Arizona. The Arizona Junior Fellows, a project of the Arizona Chamber Foundation, were joined by representatives from the Arizona Mining Association and led by employees of Rio Tinto, the parent company of Resolution Copper, as they explored the mine for a closer look at the Arizona mining industry.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona vote allows continued development of massive wind project
(Arizona News Connection) The Arizona Corporation Commission has unanimously voted development of the massive SunZia Transmission Wind Project can continue. The commission approved amendments to SunZia's Certificate of Environmental Compatibility, which completes the Arizona permitting process for the 3,000 megawatt wind project. Adam Stafford, managing senior staff attorney for Western...
fox10phoenix.com
As Lake Mead dries up, its history and dark secrets are being uncovered
As we lose water in the southwest, we gain something. Access to the land that was once home to dozens of different groups of people over hundreds of years. That means finding artifacts, towns once underwater, and bodies. As you walk down to the shoreline at Lake Mead, you'll pass...
fox10phoenix.com
Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona
It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
Arizona Senator-elect Brian Fernandez reacts to seat win
Democratic candidate Brian Fernandez, now Arizona's Senator-elect for District 23 says he's glad the district understood his message about working together regardless of political stripes. The post Arizona Senator-elect Brian Fernandez reacts to seat win appeared first on KYMA.
travelexperta.com
Best Places in Texas To Scope On Vacation
Everything in Texas is bigger, setting the stage for a glorious exploratory mission. To gain a true perspective of the state of Texas, there are a few stop-spots you’ll want to experience. If you’re planning a trip to Texas anytime soon, research for your destination can begin now. From art to adventure and historical places to explore Texas. This is a list of some of the best destinations to check out.
MSNBC
Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused
In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona families surprised with a rent-free Christmas season, plus gifts at the top of their lists
More than two dozen families across Arizona are getting an early Christmas gift this year – a rent-free December. The program is put on every year by a property management group that selects families at each of its locations, and that's not the only surprise in store for them. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the story.
Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
12news.com
Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say
PHOENIX — Supporters of Proposition 308 are gathering Monday in Phoenix to declare victory for the initiative which would expand in-state tuition opportunities for Arizona students. Although the Associated Press hasn't called the race in favor of Proposition 308 at the time of writing, the ballot initiative holds a...
Comments / 0