A New Beer Tasting Experience is Coming to Portland, Maine

You see the beer-tasting guided tours roam around Portland but as a Mainer, you don’t need the tour around the city and you’ve already memorized the fun facts. What locals really want is a guided tasting experience where you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy all things beer-related in one comfortable, educational, and delicious setting.
Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting from the Comfort of Home

The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive ever. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Delivery of Portland, Maine’s Huge Christmas Tree Moved Back a Day

Christmas is fast approaching, and Portland is getting ready. One of the city's prized seasonal landmarks is the large pine tree that stands in Monument Square every year. And with the lighting ceremony coming up on November 25, the announcement's been made about which tree's been selected to represent the season. However, the delivery of that tree will have a slight delay.
Boutique hotel to open next summer in Portland’s West End

A wellness-themed boutique hotel that’s under construction in Portland’s West End neighborhood is expected to open next summer with 48 guest rooms, a spa, cafe, bar and gym. The interior of the five-story Longfellow Hotel, at 754 Congress St., was designed by Post Co., of Brooklyn, N.Y., as...
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter

FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
