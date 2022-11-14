The Kaua’ula Fire first reported on Nov. 8, is now considered 90% contained, according to fire officials. The burn area remained at 2,100 acres this morning. On Wednesday, strong winds at the upper elevations of the burn area exposed some hot spots which were addressed by Air 1, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro. “These hot spots were well within the burn perimeter and did not threaten to spread further,” he said.

11 HOURS AGO