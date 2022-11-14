ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mauinow.com

Rally seeks better pay for Maui Health workers

Rallying health care workers want “fair wages”. Employees with Maui Health System staged a rally along Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Wednesday to bring attention to their call for fair wages. MHS employees with the United Nurses and Health Care Employees of Hawaiʻi are in negotiations for a wage increase...
mauinow.com

Comic Tumua kicks off his ʻNot Even Jokingʻ 2023 National Tour on Maui

Tumua Tuinei, one of Hawaiʻi’s top and hottest comics, will return to Maui in February to kick off his “Not Even Joking” 2023 National Tour. Tumua has a huge following on social media with more than 400,000 followers combined and his local skits and stand-up bits are popular in the islands.
KITV.com

Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Maui: Havens

Over the pandemic, Chef Zach Sato opened up Havens, home to smash burgers, saimin, and more. It has since become a go-to comfort food spot for many, and the success has resulted in two food truck spots in Kahului and Wailuku. I went to the original spot in Kihei, located...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Twelve More Streams in East Maui’s Huelo region gain Interim Instream Flow Standards

The State Commission on Water Resource Management amended interim instream flow standards on Tuesday for 12 streams and tributaries in the Huelo region of East Maui, and reserved water for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The action follows four years of work by Water Commission staff, including hundreds of...
kauainownews.com

Kauaʻi short 43 full-time doctors; new UH medical school program will help

There is no endocrinologist on the Garden Isle. No out-patient neurologist. No oncologist. No psychologist or ophthalmologist that is accepting new patients. Specialists in rheumatology and gerontology also are nonexistent. Jim Winkler, founder of Hale Lea Medicine & Urgent Care Clinic in Kīlauea on Kauaʻi, recited this list of empty...
mauinow.com

West Maui wildfire that started in Kauaʻula is now 90% contained

The Kaua’ula Fire first reported on Nov. 8, is now considered 90% contained, according to fire officials. The burn area remained at 2,100 acres this morning. On Wednesday, strong winds at the upper elevations of the burn area exposed some hot spots which were addressed by Air 1, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro. “These hot spots were well within the burn perimeter and did not threaten to spread further,” he said.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa

We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
mauinow.com

Kīhei 2nd graders visit Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum thanks to travel by Southwest Airlines

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum welcomed its first class of Neighbor Island students participating in the Winter Fest Education Travel Program made possible by Southwest Airlines. In a partnership with the Museum, Southwest® donated 500 complimentary travel vouchers and 400 reduced fare vouches to fly elementary through high school students to Oʻahu for a full-day excursion.
KIHEI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui United Way wins $5,000 grant for local food research

Maui United Way has been awarded a $5,000 grant through the United to Feed Innovation Challenge that it will use to continue the development of a layered mapping technology tool. The tool identifies gaps in the local food system to assess community needs, costs, and what kind of food is being grown within the county to help address food security gaps.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,049 COVID cases, 6 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,049 COVID cases and six deaths in the last week. There are 749 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 136 on the Big Island, 54 on Kauai, 79 on Maui, one on Molokai and 30 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 365,171. The state death […]
HAWAII STATE

