Government Technology
Pennsylvania Corrections Uses VR to Prepare Parents for Re-Entry
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is leveraging virtual reality technology to improve relationships between children and incarcerated parents preparing for re-entry into society. In October 2022, the DOC announced the launch of the new pilot program with two main components: implementing virtual reality technology for visitation between incarcerated parents...
Government Technology
Senior Project Manager on Role, Network Modernization
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Industry Insider — California’s ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
Government Technology
Departments Recruit for Leadership in Cybersecurity Roles
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Two important state agencies are recruiting for IT professionals with leadership skills to work in the area of...
Government Technology
Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal
(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
Government Technology
State’s Most Populous Cities Among Those Recognized for Tech Achievements
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Several of the state’s largest cities have won acclaim for their work in technology and innovation. In...
Government Technology
New Mexico Search Tool Helps Families Find Child Care
(TNS) — State officials and advocates of early childhood programs are touting a new online search tool that aims to connect families across New Mexico with high-quality child care. The child care search website launched Tuesday with more than 1,000 providers listed and matching services available in Spanish and...
Government Technology
Alabama to Withdraw from Voter Fraud ID Network
(TNS) — Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen said he is following through on a campaign promise to withdraw Alabama from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a decision that puts him at odds with outgoing Secretary of State John Merrill, who said the system has helped identify voter fraud. ERIC...
Government Technology
Michigan Taps Vendor to Overhaul Embattled UI System
(TNS) — Michigan’s aging unemployment computer system is set to be replaced by 2025. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Wednesday it chose Deloitte to develop a new online unemployment system for workers and employers. It will overhaul the decade-old Michigan Integrated Data Automated System – known as MiDAS – that has a history of issues around fraud detection.
Government Technology
SoCal City to Seek Managed Services Provider
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A Southern California city steeped in history will be seeking technology vendors’ help with managed services. The...
Government Technology
Minnesota Launches New Program to Connect the Unserved
(TNS) — If you live in remote parts of the county, sometimes the Internet service that's available is either slow or not compatible with most modern laptops or applications. In some cases, an address may be just out of the service area of a provider. Industry professionals refer to this as "last mile" service or the final leg where it might be too cost prohibitive to extend service coverage.
Government Technology
States Test an Electrifying Idea: Roads That Can Recharge Your EV
On two short stretches of road near downtown Detroit, Michigan transportation officials hope to make history. Over the next two years, they plan to embed technology in the pavement that can charge electric vehicles while they’re being driven. The wireless system will be the first U.S. test of so-called inductive charging on public roadways, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Government Technology
Texas Schools Turn to Anonymous Reporting Apps for Security
(TNS) — One way school leaders are working to prevent campus violence is through anonymous reporting tools. Bullying, sexual harassment, suicidal ideation, threats of violence — these are all types of reports that students are urged to report through these systems. Texas schools use a variety of such...
Government Technology
Maine to Get $1B in IIJA Funds for Internet, Other Projects
(TNS) — Maine is set to receive about $1 billion with more than 80 specific projects identified for funding under the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Here's the breakdown of funding announced to date as part of the $2 billion the state is expected to get...
Government Technology
These Hyperlocal Weather Networks Can Help States Face Climate Threats
To prepare for climate change, states are getting into the weather business. Thirty-eight states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to provide more precise data than they receive from the National Weather Service. They’re using that information to help spot flash floods, assess wildfire risk, inform farming practices and choose locations for renewable energy projects.
Government Technology
How Ian Sent Boats onto Land and Cars into Water
(TNS) — The boats are everywhere. Carried onto lawns, spread across the street, framing the highway, piled up in marinas. They're blocking waterways, some still bobbing on the surface, others half-sunk. It's as if an angry child upset at losing an old-fashioned board game, turned the whole thing upside...
Government Technology
New York Schools Weigh Options: Snow Day or Zoom Day?
(TNS) — There are time-honored traditions children use to coax a snow day out of a snowstorm. If they work this week, kids might also try to change a remote learning day on Friday into a play-in-the-snow-day. With the season's first large snowstorm forecast for Western New York this...
