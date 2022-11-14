ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Agriculture Online

Argentina soybean sales stall near 72% of current harvest

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers' soybean sales inched up last week, reaching 72.2% of the 2021/22 harvest of the crop, data from the Agriculture Ministry showed on Tuesday, slightly behind the 74.2% sold at the same point last year. Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans drop 2%, led by soybean oil; wheat and corn retreat

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell about 2% on Wednesday, anchored by a profit-taking plunge in soyoil futures and outlooks for beneficial rains in Brazil, traders said. Wheat and corn futures also declined, pressured by optimism about an extension of a Black Sea export deal and as...
Agriculture Online

USDA to move corn, soy acreage adjustments to Sept report permanently

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will permanently include updated acreage estimates for corn, soybeans, sorghum and sugarbeets in its monthly U.S. crop production reports every September, a month earlier than in most prior years, an official with the agency's statistical arm said on Tuesday.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
WPXI Pittsburgh

NOAA winter outlook predicts another La Niña and no end to extreme drought

Winter is coming, and U.S. forecasters are predicting the extreme drought that is affecting more than half of the country will continue, especially out West. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's winter outlook, which was released Thursday by the National Weather Service, La Niña — a weather phenomenon caused by the natural cooling of seawater in the tropical Pacific Ocean — will return for the third consecutive winter.
AccuWeather

Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine next week

The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur next week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Agriculture Online

USDA to consult exporters in early 2023 on new sales reporting system

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has no time frame for re-launching upgrades to its weekly export sales reports after a failed roll-out in August, and will spend the first quarter working with exporters to address any problems, a USDA official said on Tuesday. Exporters are...
Agriculture Online

Argentina exchange says rain needed soon to avert soy planting cuts

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Argentina farmers could reduce the area they plant with soy if more rain does not bring relief to drought-plagued farmlands soon, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said Thursday as it forecast moderate showers in parts of the country's farm belt. A prolonged drought has...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina sees 2022/23 wheat harvest shrinking 39% on droughts, frosts

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 13.4 million tonnes, down 39.4% from 22.1 million tonnes harvested in the previous season, the South American country's economy ministry said on Thursday. Argentina is a key global wheat supplier, but the 2022/23 cereal...
beefmagazine.com

Can feeding corn residue in a round bale feeder meet cow needs?

The drought across much of the western U.S has resulted in low hay production, high hay prices and in some cases, no hay to be bought. Some producers may be considering using corn residue bales. Corn residue has been traditionally used as a roughage source in feedlot diets and more recently mixed with more energy dense feeds and fed to cows in confinement. However, many operations may not have the ability to mix and feed diets. These operations may be thinking about trying to feed corn residue in round bale feeders.
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle approach one-month low as corn jumps

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures neared a one-month low on Tuesday as rising grain prices signaled risks for increased costs for livestock feed, brokers said. Unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland fueled gains in corn, wheat and soy futures as...

