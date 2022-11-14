Read full article on original website
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position
The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Patriots Release Wide Receiver Ahead Of Week 11 Jets Matchup
The Patriots cut one player from their wide receiver room after returning from their bye week. New England on Tuesday released wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad. Humphrey spent time on the Patriots’ 53-man roster earlier this season, appearing in each of the team’s first six games. The...
Bruce Arians Bluntly Criticizes Tom Brady After Bucs’ Struggles
The Buccaneers dug themselves into a fairly deep hole before their recent turnaround, and Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady deserves some of the blame. Tampa Bay appeared to be flirting with disaster when it dropped to 3-5 on the season via a primetime Week 8 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Crisis since has been averted in South Florida, as the Bucs rattled off two straight wins before their Week 11 bye and are in control of first place in the NFC South.
Patriots Practice Notes: Pats Show New O-Line Setup Before Jets Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Offensive tackle Trent Brown appeared limited at the New England Patriots’ second practice of Week 11. Brown, the Patriots’ starting left tackle, practiced in full pads but without a helmet during the open media portion of Wednesday’s rain-soaked practice. During an early sled drill, Isaiah Wynn aligned at left tackle in his place.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Joining This Team Is ‘Realistic’
It sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander soon makes his first foray into the Senior Circuit. Verlander, the 2022 American League Cy Young Award frontrunner, is one of the top starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The Mets reportedly could kick the tires on Verlander if Jacob deGrom departs Queens, but New York might not be the only National League club with deep pockets in pursuit of the star right-hander.
NFL Odds: Why Chiefs, Bills Both Among Week 11 Favorites To Avoid
Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and it’s finally starting to feel like football season. In a season that has lacked a bit of drama and big-game performances from big-name players, Week 10 was a nice change of pace. The Vikings and Bills played the game of the year with jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. Then, we saw two of the NFL’s bluebloods take it down to the wire with the Packers potentially saving their season with an overtime win over Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Among Athletes Named In FTX Class-Action Lawsuit
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities have been sued in a class action that seeks to recover damages following the company’s dramatic and sudden collapse. One of those celebrities was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner on Wednesday reported Oklahoma resident Edwin...
Chiefs Already Clowning, Thanking Giants For Trading Kadarius Toney
The trade that sent Kadarius Toney to Kansas City from the New York Giants is already looking like highway robbery, and Chiefs players know it. Toney was shipped out of New York after just a season and a half, with the Giants’ new brain trust of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll deciding to cut ties with the 23-year-old after just 12 games. The former 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft arrived to KC without a ton of expectation, after injuries plagued him throughout his young career, but has quickly made his impact felt, on both fans and teammates.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Placed on Injured Reserve
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) has been placed on injured reserve, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. All aboard the Kadarius Toney rocket ship to the moon. If you scooped him up in your fantasy league, you are licking your chops after this news. Hardman has been a reliable tertiary receiver for Patrick Mahomes throughout the years, and it looks like Toney will step into his place for at least the next four weeks. Toney looked dependable in the role, with four catches on five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Eagles Star Opens Up About Game-Sealing Penalty Vs. Washington
When Taylor Heinicke gave himself up late in the fourth quarter Monday night, it looked like the Eagles were going to have one last chance to stage a touchdown drive and potentially keep their perfect season alive. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, Brandon Graham’s lapse in judgment took away Jalen Hurts and...
Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick Practices on Thursday
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendicitis) practiced in full on Thursday, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. This would be a remarkable recovery from Fitzpatrick after receiving an appendectomy on Saturday last weekend. Keep an eye out on his status for Friday for a possible indicator of if he’ll suit up this weekend. If he can get back onto the field this week, he’ll go up against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, whom he has intercepted in both of their past two meetings, including for a pick-six in Week 1.
Eagles to Sign Free Agent DT Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Suh will now be a part of an already terrifying front line for the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s another aggressive move from general manager Howie Roseman as the franchise continues to make all-in moves for this season. At 35 years old, Suh should provide plenty of experience and ability to Philadelphia. They’ll be looking for a bounce-back from their Monday night loss to the Washington Commanders as they hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.
NFL Announces Change To Bills-Browns; What It Means For Bettors
There won’t be any home-field advantage for the Buffalo Bills come Sunday. With a potentially historic snowstorm expected to blanket the Buffalo area with several feet of snow this weekend, the NFL stepped in Thursday and moved the Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions are on the road against the New York Giants in Week 11 leaving their home stadium available. The Bills and Browns will still kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Super Bowl Contender Adds Free Agent Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday afternoon the team has signed veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the free-agent signing Thursday. Philadelphia confirmed the agreement is for one year, though the financial terms were not released. Suh, 35, no longer is the...
NFL Writer Forecasts Patriots’ Biggest Offseason Need In 2023
Through 10 weeks, the New England Patriots are currently slotted to be a playoff team. That doesn’t mean they’re without flaws, though. Every team in the NFL has things it can improve on. And that’s something that ESPN writers decided to highlight as each team officially passed the halfway point in their on-field schedule in Week 10. New England currently sits at 5-4, good enough for last place in the AFC East, but also good enough to occupy the seventh and final spot in the AFC’s playoff field.
Patriots Injury Report: Why Jonathan Jones Missed Thursday’s Practice
FOXBORO, Mass. — Something clearly is going around with the Patriots locker room. Cornerback Jonathan Jones missed Thursday’s practice in New England due to an illness. His absence coincided with the return of rookie defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell, who missed the previous two practices due to an illness. Running back Damien Harris and cornerbacks Jack Jones and Jalen Mills also have dealt with illnesses in recent weeks.
NFL Odds: These NFC Future Prices Definitely Worth Considering
One of my favorite things to do around the NFL halfway point is examine the futures markets. As we approach Week 11 of the NFL, the heaviest hitters are obvious. Bettors love the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII, so bookmakers have shaded those odds to remove most of the value. And when a sportsbook lowers odds on certain teams, prices increase on everybody else.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Mum on Quarterbacks Ahead of MNF
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t committing to anything ahead of Monday night’s NFC West clash with the San Franciso 49ers. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray was held out of the Cardinals’ Week 10 encounter against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury and could miss his second straight game against the Niners. Colt McCoy started in Murray’s place on Sunday, incurring a minor knee ailment of his own.
Chargers WRs Keenan Allen & Mike Williams Practice Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) practiced on Thursday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Somewhere, Justin Herbert is grinning from ear to ear right now. The Chargers have been without their top two pass-catchers for two straight weeks but could be getting both back all at once. They’ll certainly need it as they host the Kansas City Chiefs and their high-flying offense on Sunday.
