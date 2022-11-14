Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
USDA Supply and Demand Report | November 9, 2022
For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.182 billion bushels. This is below the trade’s estimate of 1.212 billion bushels but above USDA's October estimate of 1.172 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending stocks were 220 million bushels, above the trade’s expectation of 215 million...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end higher ahead of monthly USDA report
CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) rose on Thursday for a third straight session on steady to firmer cash cattle markets and position-squaring a day ahead of a monthly U.S. government feedlot report, analysts said. Most-active CME February live cattle futures...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, November 15, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on the interest rate scenario and what it might mean for agriculture. Max looks back at the 1980s when the second highest cost back then was interest, which in 1982 it was 18% of total cash farm expenses. It did decline by 2014, but could be on the rise again. Max shares a look at the impact on farm production and interest expense trends.
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
A cooler than normal winter is forecast for a dozen states amid rising energy costs
A dozen states could see cooler than normal temperatures this winter, according to NOAA's outlook released Thursday morning. That could mean an increase in energy consumption across the northern tier of the US -- amid rising energy costs.
Phys.org
Cover crops can lower yields, according to new study
The promise for American agriculture is tantalizing: healthier soil, more carbon kept in the ground, less fertilizer runoff, and less need for chemicals. The reality of planting cover crops during the off-season—a much-touted and subsidized approach to climate change mitigation—is more complicated, according to new Stanford University-led research.
How Much Diesel Is Left? Shortage Fears as East Coast Supplies 'Very Low'
The U.S. has slightly replenished its diesel supplies, but inventory levels remain low in the East Coast.
Agriculture Online
Corn ends day up 9¢ | November 15, 2022
Corn futures closed up 9¢. Soybeans closed up 16¢. CBOT wheat ended the day up 9¢. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 11¢. Grains surged late in the day following news that a Russian missile strike crossed the Ukraine-Poland border and killed two Poles, says Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 10-12 cents, wheat down 6-16 cents, corn down 7-8 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 16 cents per bushel. * Wheat sliding after the United Nations...
Agriculture Online
U.S. farm agency proposes hike to nutrition benefits for families
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mothers and children who receive benefits from a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) nutrition program would be able to spend more money on a wider range of groceries under proposed changes to the program introduced by USDA on Thursday. The changes to the Women, Infants, and...
Agriculture Online
Argentina soybean sales stall near 72% of current harvest
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers' soybean sales inched up last week, reaching 72.2% of the 2021/22 harvest of the crop, data from the Agriculture Ministry showed on Tuesday, slightly behind the 74.2% sold at the same point last year. Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops 1.5% on Ukrainian supply hopes; soybeans ease
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, retreating from previous day's one-week high, as prices were pressured by hopes of an extension of a Black Sea export deal despite reports of missiles hitting Poland. Soybeans and corn prices eased after...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat sags on Black Sea export deal extension; corn turns higher
CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after the United Nations announced an agreement to extend a grain corridor for exports from war-torn Ukraine. Soybean futures fell on worries about demand as top global buyer China struggles with COVID-19 lockdowns. But corn...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-IGC trims forecast for 2022/23 global wheat crop
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production by one million tonnes to 791 million tonnes. The downward revision was driven by a diminished outlook in Argentina where a crop of 13.0 million tonnes is now expected, down...
Agriculture Online
USDA invests $21.6M in research for small businesses pursuing agricultural solutions
This week U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young announced an investment of $21.6 million in scientific research for small businesses to further develop transformative agricultural solutions. “Small businesses, particularly rural and agricultural enterprises, play a vital role in the American economy. They embody the entrepreneurial spirit that...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls for second session on Black Sea deal extension hopes
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday, as global supply concerns ease with the Black Sea deal likely to be extended for Ukrainian seaborne grain exports. Soybeans and corn fell. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.5%...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle approach one-month low as corn jumps
CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures neared a one-month low on Tuesday as rising grain prices signaled risks for increased costs for livestock feed, brokers said. Unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland fueled gains in corn, wheat and soy futures as...
Agriculture Online
Ukrainian winter crops are in good or satisfactory states -forecasters
KYIV, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian winter grain and rape crops sown for the 2023 harvest are in satisfactory and good condition, the state-run meteorological centre said on Wednesday. Ukraine traditionally plants winter wheat which accounts for more than 95% of the overall wheat output. The plants are sown in...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firms on weather worries; Black Sea export deal in focus
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Friday on concerns over adverse weather conditions in key exporting countries, although gains were limited following an extension of a Black Sea export deal. Corn rose for a second session while soybeans gained...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Argentina sees 2022/23 wheat harvest shrinking 39% on droughts, frosts
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 13.4 million tonnes, down 39.4% from 22.1 million tonnes harvested in the previous season, the South American country's economy ministry said on Thursday. Argentina is a key global wheat supplier, but the 2022/23 cereal...
