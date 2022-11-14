Read full article on original website
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers rescue elderly hunter who fell in swamp, put out fires in seven Upstate counties
A 79-year-old hunter went missing on Nov. 6 in the Franklin County town of Dickinson. Someone familiar to the hunter found his vehicle parked near Mosier Hill and reported it to authorities when the elderly man didn’t come out of the woods by nightfall. New York State Department of...
mynbc5.com
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
WCAX
Missing North Country woman found safe
BANGOR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say a missing North Country woman was found safe. Earlier Tuesday, troopers asked the public for help finding Ariel Jewtraw, 20, who left her home in Bangor at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on foot. She was reported missing Monday evening. Police later...
suncommunitynews.com
North Country Manufacturing Day sees large crowds
PLATTSBURGH | On Nov. 16 the 10th annual North Country Manufacturing Day was held at Clinton Community College (CCC) and the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM). The event connects high school students with local manufacturers. Around 500 high school students from Clinton, Essex, and Frankin Counties show up to participate in this event despite the snowy weather.
mynbc5.com
Dry Tuesday Before Wednesday's Winter Storm
Clouds continue to take over this afternoon as highs top out in the upper 30s to near 40. Then, the first widespread snow of the season arrives early Wednesday! See the latest regional snowfall maps below... It starts as all snow early in the day, with sleet or freezing rain...
mynbc5.com
Vermontville business goes up in flames in late night fire
VERMONTVILLE, N.Y. — On Monday night, multiple crews responded to R&L Towing and Repair on Route 3 in Vermontville for a fire. The Bloomingdale Fire Department and other crews responded to the fire just after 11 p.m and remained on scene until early Tuesday morning. There is no word...
wwnytv.com
Police: Brasher Falls man fled after being confronted about shoplifting
TOWN OF MALONE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart and fleeing the scene when confronted about it. State police arrested 27-year-old Jordon R. King on Wednesday for fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, King stole merchandise valued...
wwnytv.com
Corey S. Compeau, 40, of Waddington
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Corey S. Compeau, age 40, of Waddington, NY passed away after suffering a bout with cancer. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Fond memories for the Compeau family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Corey is survived by his wife Robin Compeau; his mother Patricia Compeau; brother Robert Compeau Jr.; and a special aunt and uncle Jean and Floyd Compeau, also many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Robert Compeau Sr. Corey was born in Malone, NY on November 9, 1982 to Robert Compeau and Patricia LaBuff. He attended Massena Central schools. He worked at North Country Dairy and currently was a Journeyman Mechanic at Structural Wood in Waddington, NY. Corey enjoyed 4 wheeling, fishing and hunting. He also loved playing outside with Harley-- his favorite black lab. He loved having a good time.. whether it was out at an event, or just hanging with family by the campfire. He also loved his Old Blue pickup truck... He enjoyed having friends and family over to “The Skeeter” for drinks and a good time. Corey was a very caring person and was well known for helping others out in need. If you needed him, he was there..regardless of the situation.
mynbc5.com
Local homeowners opt for stoves amid surging fuel costs
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Many homeowners in our region are turning to woodfire or pellet stoves this winter to keep warm while cutting costs. If you're looking to make the switch, some local retailers say you should do it now. Experts say heating your home with a stove could cost...
wwnytv.com
Steven M. LaPage, of Raymondville
RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Steven M. LaPage, a resident of 8741 St. Highway 56, Raymondville, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. LaPage passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday afternoon. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Steven LaPage.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh Pediatrics to close in February, citing lack of staff
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Pediatrics, a popular doctor's office in northern New York, will see its final patient in February. In a letter to patients, Dr. Harold Chaskey detailed the decision to close the practice, citing unforeseen difficulties following his personal decision to stop clinical practice and focus on administrative duties.
wwnytv.com
At least one agency would welcome laid-off Ogdensburg police
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - With Ogdensburg possibly laying off city police officers, other agencies may be ready to hire them. Under the city’s preliminary budget, 2 dispatchers and 4 officers would be cut from the police department. If that spending plan is adopted, those police officers may not...
wwnytv.com
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
mynbc5.com
Police: Keeseville man arrested for attempted armed robbery
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Keeseville man is behind bars after being charged with attempted armed robbery over the weekend. The Plattsburgh Police Department said 35-year-old John Munson tried to rob Premier Vapors in Plattsburgh around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. during the incident, Munson allegedly demanded money and displayed what appeared to be a handgun before leaving.
wwnytv.com
Bryan M. Ashley, 61, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Bryan M. Ashley, age 61, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Ogdensburg. Bryan was born...
suncommunitynews.com
Mooers Forks man jailed following domestic dispute
MOOERS | A local man was jailed for allegedly violating a court order after a domestic dispute turned violent. On Nov. 12, New York State Police troopers arrested Loren M. Burgoyne, 39, for first- and second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and second-degree harassment. Authorities were called to a residence...
