WDAM-TV

Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A passenger died in a three-vehicle crash in Lamar County Wednesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on State Route 42 at approximately 5:37 p.m. According to MHP, a 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by a 57-year-old resident of Laurel was traveling west...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport woman dies in head-on crash heading home from work

A Gulfport woman is dead as a result of a head-on collision that happened when she was heading home from the office. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 53-year-old Francesca McKay was injured in the multiple-vehicle crash. She was taken to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, where she died from...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

MDOT awards contract for widening Hwy 57

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a major road project planned in Jackson County. MDOT was awarded a contract of over $200 million to widen Highway 57 from I-10 north to Vancleave. The project will widen nine miles along the highway, splitting it to four lanes...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

5 Louisiana men charged with vehicle burglaries in Waveland

Five men from Louisiana are behind bars today after a Ring doorbell alerted a potential victim of a car burglary. The suspects are 22-year-old Tyler Hartley of New Orleans, 20-year-old Caden Nix of Slidell, 19-year-old Thaddeus Thompson Jr. of Slidell, 21-year-old Eugene Wellington of Slidell and 19-year-old Tyre-Malek Young of Metairie.
WAVELAND, MS
WWL

Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mississippi Press

Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave. PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Mobile woman charged with stabbing boyfriend during ride along I-10

A Mobile, Alabama, woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a dispute in their vehicle. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one county of aggravated assault, domestic violence. She was taken to the Hancock County jail, where she is being held on $25,000 bond. Hancock...
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

Lamar County fire crews had busy Sunday morning

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four volunteer fire departments in Lamar County spent a busy Sunday morning trying to contain a completely-engaged house fire. The structure reportedly was “fully-involved” when the first units from Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue arrived. Northeast eventually was joined by units from three...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WWL

16-year-old killed in fatal Interstate 12 crash

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 in St. Tammany Parish that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old from Slidell. According to the investigation, 16-year-old Christian Tullis was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 in a 2010...
SLIDELL, LA
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police investigating homicide

On November 15, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 44-year-old Renee Patricie Barthelemy of Gulfport and charged her with one count of Hindering Prosecution. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 6:41 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 1200 block of 29th Street for a report of suspicious circumstances. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male, later identified as Rickey Davis, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, Barthelemy was found to be hindering the investigation into the apparent homicide.
GULFPORT, MS

