Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A passenger died in a three-vehicle crash in Lamar County Wednesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on State Route 42 at approximately 5:37 p.m. According to MHP, a 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by a 57-year-old resident of Laurel was traveling west...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport woman dies in head-on crash heading home from work
A Gulfport woman is dead as a result of a head-on collision that happened when she was heading home from the office. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 53-year-old Francesca McKay was injured in the multiple-vehicle crash. She was taken to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, where she died from...
WLOX
MDOT awards contract for widening Hwy 57
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a major road project planned in Jackson County. MDOT was awarded a contract of over $200 million to widen Highway 57 from I-10 north to Vancleave. The project will widen nine miles along the highway, splitting it to four lanes...
NOLA.com
I-10 East closed at Chef Menteur Highway due to overturned 18-wheeler, officials say
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed at Chef Menteur Highway on Tuesday due to an overturned 18-wheeler, Louisiana traffic officials said. Update: All lanes reopened at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Drivers heading across the I-10 Highrise Bridge to New Orleans East and Slidell should expect heavy delays. All lanes...
Cable on Belle Chasse Bridge Falls and Hits Vehicle
One commuter in Plaquemines Parish had quite the scare this morning.
WLOX
Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
wxxv25.com
5 Louisiana men charged with vehicle burglaries in Waveland
Five men from Louisiana are behind bars today after a Ring doorbell alerted a potential victim of a car burglary. The suspects are 22-year-old Tyler Hartley of New Orleans, 20-year-old Caden Nix of Slidell, 19-year-old Thaddeus Thompson Jr. of Slidell, 21-year-old Eugene Wellington of Slidell and 19-year-old Tyre-Malek Young of Metairie.
Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
Mississippi Press
Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
Organizers expect about 7,200 students to come through the two-day event that highlights 19 career pathways. The road to returning back to the moon took a big step forward. The unmanned Artemis I launched early Wednesday morning. In South Mississippi, many watched with pride and with a personal connection to the mission.
WLOX
Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave. PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson...
One person dead, another injured in fiery weekend crash, Mississippi sheriff reports
One person is dead and another person was injured after a vehicle hit a guard rail, wrecked in a ditch and then burst into flames. Officials from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department report that deputies responded to a suspicious car parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road, with two people inside.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish looking for public input as it addresses drainage issues
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Tammany Parish are asking residents to help identify areas with poor drainage. A public meeting will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in council chambers at the Towers Building in Slidell. The meeting is part of a larger, $900,000...
SWAT roll in Metairie shuts down portion of West Napoleon Avenue
A portion of a Jefferson Parish street was closed off after deputies say a suspect barricaded himself in a Metairie home on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
fox8live.com
Adult killed, 2 other drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash on Pontchartrain Expressway, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult motorist was killed and two other drivers injured in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning (Nov. 13) on the Pontchartrain Expressway, New Orleans police said. The tragic chain of events unfolded shortly after 2:30 a.m., police said, when a Ford Explorer SUV apparently stalled...
wxxv25.com
Mobile woman charged with stabbing boyfriend during ride along I-10
A Mobile, Alabama, woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a dispute in their vehicle. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one county of aggravated assault, domestic violence. She was taken to the Hancock County jail, where she is being held on $25,000 bond. Hancock...
NOLA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans on Poydras Street, police say
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a tow truck Monday morning in downtown New Orleans, police said. The person was hit at 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets (map). The tow truck driver was on South Peters and was turning left onto Poydras Street...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County fire crews had busy Sunday morning
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four volunteer fire departments in Lamar County spent a busy Sunday morning trying to contain a completely-engaged house fire. The structure reportedly was “fully-involved” when the first units from Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue arrived. Northeast eventually was joined by units from three...
16-year-old killed in fatal Interstate 12 crash
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 in St. Tammany Parish that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old from Slidell. According to the investigation, 16-year-old Christian Tullis was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 in a 2010...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police investigating homicide
On November 15, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 44-year-old Renee Patricie Barthelemy of Gulfport and charged her with one count of Hindering Prosecution. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 6:41 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 1200 block of 29th Street for a report of suspicious circumstances. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male, later identified as Rickey Davis, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, Barthelemy was found to be hindering the investigation into the apparent homicide.
Comments / 0