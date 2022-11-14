ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow Public Schools developing new 8th grade academy

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As Broken Arrow continues to grow, the school district is looking into ways to support it. Bond dollars will allow the district’s first and only 8th grade academy be built. The bond was passed in 2015. Out of those bond dollars, $30 million was...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school to start implementing clear backpack policy

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school will soon start implementing a clear backpack policy to improve safety measures. McLain High School in Tulsa will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 21. The school also will only allow non-transparent bags – such as lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses – to be 6 inches by 9 inches.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Beggs residents fight for answers ten days after water outage began

BEGGS, Okla. — Tuesday was another frustrating day in Beggs. It was the seventh day that students were forced to turn to virtual learning, thanks to the town’s water outage. Students haven’t been inside the school since Nov. 3. Water was restored to some residents and businesses...
BEGGS, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK
KRMG

Humane Society of Tulsa providing free pet food, vaccines to community

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society is providing free pet vaccines and pet food to the Tulsa community on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the Humane Society will give away free food and treats to pet owners at their adoption center located at East 60th Street and South Sheridan Road in south Tulsa, and provide a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa facility gives 105 free Thanksgiving meals to patients, families

TULSA, Okla. — With Thanksgiving coming up next week, and inflation still burdening families, many of them can’t afford the traditional holiday meal, especially if they’re also struggling with their health. Sheila Johnson says Tulsa’s Parkside Patient Assistance Program has helped her with her mental health recovery...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Nov. 15-16

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 11:12 a.m. police received a report of a rollover accident near the stateliness. An ambulance responded but was unable to locate. AT 4:11 p.m. police took a domestic violence report. At 9:41 p.m. police received a report of a box van...
BLACKWELL, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15

It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOCO

Fire sparks at building that used to house popular Oklahoma City restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

