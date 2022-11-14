Read full article on original website
Related
1600kush.com
Holiday Match Doubling Donations to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
(OKLAHOMA CITY) -‘Tis the season to fight hunger in Oklahoma through the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Holiday Match! Through Jan. 15, all donations are matched, up to $350,000 thanks to APMEX and the Cresap Family Foundation. “Service is a way of life at APMEX. We are proud...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow Public Schools developing new 8th grade academy
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As Broken Arrow continues to grow, the school district is looking into ways to support it. Bond dollars will allow the district’s first and only 8th grade academy be built. The bond was passed in 2015. Out of those bond dollars, $30 million was...
KOCO
Children standing in cold, missing class due to shortage of bus drivers in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Children are waiting in the cold and missing the start of class because of late school buses. It is a problem parents said is getting worse. They said they just can’t find enough people willing to drive the buses and they’re urging parents to be patient.
KOCO
Oklahoma school to start implementing clear backpack policy
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school will soon start implementing a clear backpack policy to improve safety measures. McLain High School in Tulsa will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 21. The school also will only allow non-transparent bags – such as lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses – to be 6 inches by 9 inches.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Beggs residents fight for answers ten days after water outage began
BEGGS, Okla. — Tuesday was another frustrating day in Beggs. It was the seventh day that students were forced to turn to virtual learning, thanks to the town’s water outage. Students haven’t been inside the school since Nov. 3. Water was restored to some residents and businesses...
KOCO
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
Humane Society of Tulsa providing free pet food, vaccines to community
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society is providing free pet vaccines and pet food to the Tulsa community on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the Humane Society will give away free food and treats to pet owners at their adoption center located at East 60th Street and South Sheridan Road in south Tulsa, and provide a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs.
Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population
Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village.
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
Report: Oklahoma City sees one of the highest rent increases in the nation
A new report shows Oklahoma City had one of the biggest increases in rent among the 50 most populous metros nationwide in the month of October.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa facility gives 105 free Thanksgiving meals to patients, families
TULSA, Okla. — With Thanksgiving coming up next week, and inflation still burdening families, many of them can’t afford the traditional holiday meal, especially if they’re also struggling with their health. Sheila Johnson says Tulsa’s Parkside Patient Assistance Program has helped her with her mental health recovery...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Nov. 15-16
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 11:12 a.m. police received a report of a rollover accident near the stateliness. An ambulance responded but was unable to locate. AT 4:11 p.m. police took a domestic violence report. At 9:41 p.m. police received a report of a box van...
KOCO
DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma's, OCPD's response to mental health crises
OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department. A news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in...
BAPS Band Director speaks out after the Pride of BA placed third at a national championship
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Darrin Davis, the executive director of fine arts for Broken Arrow Public Schools (BAPS) talked to FOX23 about the Pride of Broken Arrow marching band’s win at a national championship over the weekend. The Pride of Broken Arrow placed third at The Bands of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15
It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
sapulpatimes.com
How are businesses handling the Christmas Chute? Interviews with downtown merchants
Sapulpa Times interviewed downtown Merchants during Thursday, November 3rd’s “Lights On!” celebration to find out how they felt about the Christmas Chute and its impact on their businesses. Kent Burke, owner of the Purple Rabbit Emporium, said this October was slower than last year’s, but that he...
DOJ opens investigation into State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City
The Department of Justice announced that it has opened an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Holiday Light Attractions in and around OKC
Oklahoma has some of the best light displays in the country and this year we have a list of some of Oklahomans favorites.
OHP: Three men who drowned in Guthrie lake identified
Authorities are releasing new information about three men who died at a local lake in Logan County.
KOCO
Fire sparks at building that used to house popular Oklahoma City restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.
Comments / 0