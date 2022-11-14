Read full article on original website
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Brandon Bradley, $3,404.81. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Tanner Larocque, $4,610.60. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komya v. Jeffery A. Madden, $1,850.91. Evictions. The following...
Michael Kent Keith — PENDING
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
Francis ‘Frank’ Alles
Francis “Frank” Paul Alles, 73, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 2, 1949. On Nov. 8, 1974, he married Mary Jo Haggenjos; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Angela Alles; son and daughter-in-law,...
Charles Darrell ‘Charlie’ Carpenter
Charles Darrell “Charlie” Carpenter, 82, Pierceton, died Nov. 15, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born Jan. 23, 1940. McKee Mortuary, North Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Justin Ray Styers — UPDATED
Justin Ray Styers, 21, Plymouth, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Justin was born July 17, 2001. Justin is survived by his parents Scott and Beth Styers, Plymouth; his brother Brandon (Ashley) Styers, Plymouth; maternal grandparents, Ronnie (Donna) McCartney, Plymouth and Nancy McCartney, South Bend; and his paternal grandmother Linda Styers, Plymouth.
Maxine Herbert
Maxine Herbert, 84, North Manchester, died Nov. 14, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 29, 1938. On Jan. 13, 1996, Maxine married Logan A. Herbert; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, David Fisher, North Manchester; daughters, Dianna “Joy” (Dan) Hoffman,...
Judith Heiney
Judith “Judy” Heiney, 65, Churubusco, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence in Churubusco. She was born April 30, 1957. Judy married Joe E. Heiney on Sept. 3, 1993; he survives. She is also survived by a son, David (Sarah) Fox; one granddaughter; two brothers, Patrick (Angie) Lyons...
Bruce S. Brewer
Bruce S. Brewer, 70, Wabash, died at 9:04 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 1, 1952. Bruce married Sandra Jo Cooksey on Jan. 8, 1971; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Ronald (Tina) Brewer, Urbana, Leanna (Ron)...
Cynthia Lynn Giant
Cynthia Lynn Giant, 68, rural Columbia City, died at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born Oct. 3, 1954. On March 8, 2003, she married Michael H. Giant; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her sisters, Pamela S. (Michael) Reinert, Eaton Rapids, Mich. and...
Dolores Kay Kramer
Dolores Kay Kramer, 72, Middlebury, died at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home in Middlebury. She was born March 4, 1950. Surviving are her children, John Wilson, Bourbon, Darci Wilson, Elkhart, Chami Kramer, Goshen and Kyla Kramer, Granger; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Carolyn) Eysol, Granger; and a stepsister, Gina (Mike) Peru-Friccero, Alaska.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:05 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, on SR 13, 1,300 feet south of CR 900N near Syracuse. Driver: Ryan Crisamore, 29, Main Street, Sidney. Driver hit deer, and drove into a ditch. Damage up to $10,000. 7:18 a.m. Wednesday,...
John L. Bahney
John L. Bahney, 87, rural Macy, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Macy. He was born May 23, 1935, in Wabash County, to the late Urban S. and Nellie E. (Dillsaver) Bahney. He married on Feb. 18, 1956, in Peru, to Barbara Jo Mygrant; she preceded him in death July 4, 2022. They lovingly celebrated 66 years together.
Help Us Find The Biggest Cat In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Calling all Kosciusko County cat owners!. The Papers Inc. is holding a contest to find the largest domestic cat in the county — similar to a competition held 100 years ago. Winners will be determined based on weight. Prizes will be awarded to the top five...
Becknell Active In The Warsaw Community
WARSAW — Luke Becknell has always been active in the Warsaw community. Becknell was born and raised in Bourbon. After graduating from Indiana University Bloomington, he moved to Warsaw in 1976 and started Today’s Headlines, a hair salon in Warsaw. Becknell still owns the salon and runs it with his wife, Michelle.
Michelle Rae Spaulding — UPDATED
Michelle Rae Spaulding, 40, Syracuse, died at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Nursing and Rehab, Wabash. She was born Oct. 6, 1982. She is survived by son, Isaac Timmons, Syracuse; her parents, Harold “Butch” and Elaine Spaulding, Syracuse; life partner, Jon Brock, Warsaw; and paternal grandmother, Betty Spaulding, Norwalk, Ohio.
Glinda Isley — UPDATED
Glinda Fay Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Healthcare in Warsaw. Glinda was born Aug. 4, 1951. She married Kenneth Isley on May 29, 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Kerry) Getz; sons, Jeremy Isley and James (Brittney) Isley;...
Patricia Darlene Ramer
Patricia Darlene Ramer, 68, Argos, died at 8:26 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 15, 1954. She married Paul Ramer on Nov. 19, 1971; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by five children, Rachel (Marvin) Shaum, Sterling, Mich., Philip (Tosha)...
Bowen Center Breaks Ground On New Clinic In Whitley County
COLUMBIA CITY — Bowen Center broke ground this week on a new building that will serve as an integrated health care facility in Whitley County. The clinic will offer primary health care, mental health care and addiction recovery services under one roof, offering a total-person approach to health care for infants, children, adolescents and adults.
Brandon Lee Hall
Brandon Lee Hall, 38, Nappanee, died at 12:23 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born June 20, 1984. Surviving are his parents, Brien and Kathy Hall, Nappanee; sister, Breann (Trevor) Holmes, Goshen; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Hall, Dade City, Fla. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral...
Carol Swartz — PENDING
Carol Swartz, 57, Syracuse, formerly of Carmel, died Nov. 14, 2022, in her residence on Wawasee Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse.
