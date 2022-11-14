ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon, IN

Justin Ray Styers — UPDATED

Justin Ray Styers, 21, Plymouth, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Justin was born July 17, 2001. Justin is survived by his parents Scott and Beth Styers, Plymouth; his brother Brandon (Ashley) Styers, Plymouth; maternal grandparents, Ronnie (Donna) McCartney, Plymouth and Nancy McCartney, South Bend; and his paternal grandmother Linda Styers, Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Mark W. Mast

Mark W. Mast, 54, New Paris, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home in New Paris. Mark was born March 29, 1968. He married Denise Richardson on Aug. 7, 1988; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Danielle (Brooks) Beer; three grandchildren; mother, Margaret Mast; sister, Sharon Richardson; and brothers, Terry (Pat) Mast, Dean (Rita) Mast and Alan (Crystal) Mast.
NEW PARIS, IN
Patricia A. Kuhn — UPDATED

Patricia Ann Kuhn, 77, rural Leesburg, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at home in Leesburg. She was born Feb. 12, 1945. She is survived by longtime companion Larry Huffer; son, Scott Kuhn, North Webster; and two sisters, Rose and Theresea. Titus Funeral Home, North Webster, is in charge of arrangements.
LEESBURG, IN
Michael Kent Keith — PENDING

Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Glinda Isley — UPDATED

Glinda Fay Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Healthcare in Warsaw. Glinda was born Aug. 4, 1951. She married Kenneth Isley on May 29, 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Kerry) Getz; sons, Jeremy Isley and James (Brittney) Isley;...
WARSAW, IN
Cynthia Lynn Giant

Cynthia Lynn Giant, 68, rural Columbia City, died at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born Oct. 3, 1954. On March 8, 2003, she married Michael H. Giant; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her sisters, Pamela S. (Michael) Reinert, Eaton Rapids, Mich. and...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Brandon Bradley, $3,404.81. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Tanner Larocque, $4,610.60. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komya v. Jeffery A. Madden, $1,850.91. Evictions. The following...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Dolores Kay Kramer

Dolores Kay Kramer, 72, Middlebury, died at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home in Middlebury. She was born March 4, 1950. Surviving are her children, John Wilson, Bourbon, Darci Wilson, Elkhart, Chami Kramer, Goshen and Kyla Kramer, Granger; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Carolyn) Eysol, Granger; and a stepsister, Gina (Mike) Peru-Friccero, Alaska.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Hoy Gene Noble

Hoy Gene Noble, 63, Rochester, died at 12:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He was born June 5, 1959. On Sept. 22, 2002, he married Patricia Clemons, and she survives in Rochester. He is also survived by his son, Gene (Amber) Noble, Indianapolis; daughter, Sabrina...
ROCHESTER, IN
Francis ‘Frank’ Alles

Francis “Frank” Paul Alles, 73, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 2, 1949. On Nov. 8, 1974, he married Mary Jo Haggenjos; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Angela Alles; son and daughter-in-law,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Patricia Darlene Ramer

Patricia Darlene Ramer, 68, Argos, died at 8:26 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 15, 1954. She married Paul Ramer on Nov. 19, 1971; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by five children, Rachel (Marvin) Shaum, Sterling, Mich., Philip (Tosha)...
ARGOS, IN
Carol R. Swartz — UPDATED

Carol R. (Windler) Swartz, 57, Syracuse and Carmel, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. She bravely battled glioblastoma with grace and dignity for the last two years. Carol was born Sept. 1, 1965, in Lafayette, to Howard and Eileen (Sondgerath)...
SYRACUSE, IN
June Alice Button — UPDATED

June Alice Button, 76, Winamac, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Franciscan Health Hospital, Lafayette. She was born June 15, 1946. She is survived by her sister, Sharon J. Thompson, Columbus, Ohio; brother, James L. (Esther) Button, Stewart, Tenn.; and goddaughter and niece Jennie L. (James) Frederick. Arrangements have been...
WINAMAC, IN
Mary L. Anglemyer

Mary L. Anglemyer, 96, Nappanee, died at 11:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Feb. 21, 1926. On July 15, 1944, she married Keith E. Anglemyer; he preceded her in death. Surviving is a daughter, Judy Pfeiffer, Nappanee; a son, Lyle (Carrie)...
NAPPANEE, IN
Judith Heiney

Judith “Judy” Heiney, 65, Churubusco, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence in Churubusco. She was born April 30, 1957. Judy married Joe E. Heiney on Sept. 3, 1993; he survives. She is also survived by a son, David (Sarah) Fox; one granddaughter; two brothers, Patrick (Angie) Lyons...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
Michael C. Brown

Michael C. Brown, 49, Rochester, died at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He was born Jan. 19, 1973. On Oct. 22, 2000, he married Amy Fritz, and she survives in Rochester. He is also survived by his daughters, Alyssa Brown, Rochester, Emma Brown, Rochester,...
ROCHESTER, IN
Chester Lee Lynn

Chester Lee Lynn, 75, Wabash, died at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Waters of Wabash East, Wabash. He was born Sept. 14, 1947. He married Elizabeth Napier, and she preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, John (Melanie) Lynn, Swayzee and James (Naomi) Lynn,...
WABASH, IN
Daniel Paul Tittle — UPDATED

Daniel P. Tittle, 76, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Avalon Village in Ligonier. He was born July 19, 1946. On May 4, 1968, he married Katherine Marschke; she survives. He is also survived by son and daughter-in-law, David Tittle (Adrienne Benitez); brothers Thomas Tittle, Ogden Dunes and William...
SYRACUSE, IN
Brandon Lee Hall

Brandon Lee Hall, 38, Nappanee, died at 12:23 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born June 20, 1984. Surviving are his parents, Brien and Kathy Hall, Nappanee; sister, Breann (Trevor) Holmes, Goshen; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Hall, Dade City, Fla. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral...
NAPPANEE, IN
John L. Bahney

John L. Bahney, 87, rural Macy, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Macy. He was born May 23, 1935, in Wabash County, to the late Urban S. and Nellie E. (Dillsaver) Bahney. He married on Feb. 18, 1956, in Peru, to Barbara Jo Mygrant; she preceded him in death July 4, 2022. They lovingly celebrated 66 years together.
MACY, IN

