West Lafayette, IN

Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted...
PERRY COUNTY, IL
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and Hulman Streets at approximately 2:20 p.m.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County. According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts

HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
HURON, CA
Frederick Douglass Monument coming to Downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A monument for Frederick Douglass is coming to downtown Terre Haute. A five-foot tall dedication will be placed outside the Hilton Garden Inn, near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and 7th Street, according to Dr. Crystal Reynolds, who helped lead the efforts to have him honored in the city.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
“Cheers to Charity” bourbon and wine tasting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities invites you to its “Cheers for Charity” on Saturday, November 19, at Rose-Hulman. The wine and bourbon tasting event pairs each wine and bourbon selection with a hand-crafted appetizer or dessert. “Cheers for Charity” is from 7 p.m....
TERRE HAUTE, IN

