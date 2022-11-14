Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
Suni Lee commits to 2024 Olympics chase, announces 2023 will be her last college season at Auburn
Suni Lee is going for Olympic gold again. The reigning all-around champion announced Tuesday that she will be pursuing a place in Paris at the 2024 Olympics, making the upcoming 2023 season her last season in NCAA gymnastics at Auburn. Lee will compete for Auburn this season starting in January...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘I will always be an Auburn Tiger’: Watch Suni Lee announce plans for Olympics in 2024 after Auburn in 2023
Auburn’s superstar sophomore Suni Lee announced Tuesday that she’ll be chasing gold at the Olympics again in the 2024 cycle — after one more season with the Tigers. The reigning all-around champion plans to compete for Auburn this upcoming season starting in January before departing to train for a spot on Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.
Opelika-Auburn News
'There's a chance' Auburn's Chance Westry makes debut against Winthrop
Bruce Pearl repeated it to acknowledge the pun. “There’s a chance,” the Auburn head basketball coach said Monday. “There’s a chance Chance Westry plays.”. Westry, a freshman guard and former four-star recruit, could make his debut for No. 13 Auburn against Winthrop on Tuesday, Pearl said, after being sidelined by a knee procedure in early October.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Starting from scratch’: Auburn Fencing Club looks to tap into potential for the sport in area
While there is little history of the sport of fencing in the southern region of the United States, Rylan Delap, coach and director of the Auburn Fencing Club, is on a mission to change that. “We’re starting from scratch. That’s one of our biggest challenges,” Delap said. “Fencing is big....
Opelika-Auburn News
Program revived: Springwood ends season in state title game after almost not having a team
MONTGOMERY — Once the tears dried, senior Cayden Cook said he could see the future clearly:. Springwood football is back, he figures, and here to stay. A pivotal season for the proud Springwood football program fell just short of a championship on Thursday, as the Wildcats lost 38-28 to Evangel Christian in the AISA’s first eight-man state championship game in Cramton Bowl. Springwood, which won four state championships in the 1980’s but had fallen into disarray recently with five head coaches coming through the program in just three years, embraced the eight-man game in its first year in the sport and flipped a 1-9 football season in 2021 into a seven-win season in 2022 that ended on the big stage in the title game.
Opelika-Auburn News
Broome's breakout performance lifts Auburn past Winthrop
Tuesday’s contest was set to be a big one either way for Johni Broome, as the Auburn center was set to be recognized for reaching career point No. 1,000. The recognition was swift, coming at the game’s first timeout and after Broome’s first points of the night. But the night was far from over.
Opelika-Auburn News
Championship showdown: Lee-Scott meets rival Glenwood in state title game
It’s a new stage — the biggest state — but the AISA’s Class AAA championship features two teams quite familiar with one another. Rivals Lee-Scott and Glenwood play for the state title at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The message from both coaches...
Opelika-Auburn News
Moore drops 30 as Loachapoka boys top Beulah
Jasaveion Moore scored 30 points and the Loachapoka boys basketball team defeated Beulah 65-39 on Tuesday night. Moore added five assists and five rebounds to his scoring performance. Jamari Payne scored 11 points and hauled in seven rebounds to go along with four assists. On the girls side, Loachapoka downed...
Opelika-Auburn News
Jim Sikes: JJ’s Pies are excellent to have on hand
For at least 30 years, I have been a fan of JJ’s Pies. My first experience was buying one at Wright’s Market in Opelika. It was my weakness—chocolate. It was priced at three for a dollar. A rich indulgence packed in a box. Shelf-stable. No refrigeration required.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Historic Campus Barber Shop closing in downtown Auburn, moving to University Drive
Campus Barber Shop, which has been a mainstay on College Street since 1969, is moving out of downtown Auburn to a new location. Monday, Nov. 21, will mark the shop’s last day of business in downtown Auburn. The new location opens Dec. 1 at University Crossing Center on East...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (8) updates to this series since Updated 30 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘We didn’t have much choice’: Opelika City Council passes resolution for cell tower to be built in Floral Park
After tabling the vote regarding the construction of a 144-foot-tall wireless cell tower twice, the Opelika City Council reluctantly voted to approve the project Tuesday night. Out of the five council members, four voted in approval with only Ward 2 Councilwoman Erica Baker Norris voting against it. Norris said she...
