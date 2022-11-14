ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

‘I will always be an Auburn Tiger’: Watch Suni Lee announce plans for Olympics in 2024 after Auburn in 2023

Auburn’s superstar sophomore Suni Lee announced Tuesday that she’ll be chasing gold at the Olympics again in the 2024 cycle — after one more season with the Tigers. The reigning all-around champion plans to compete for Auburn this upcoming season starting in January before departing to train for a spot on Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

'There's a chance' Auburn's Chance Westry makes debut against Winthrop

Bruce Pearl repeated it to acknowledge the pun. “There’s a chance,” the Auburn head basketball coach said Monday. “There’s a chance Chance Westry plays.”. Westry, a freshman guard and former four-star recruit, could make his debut for No. 13 Auburn against Winthrop on Tuesday, Pearl said, after being sidelined by a knee procedure in early October.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Program revived: Springwood ends season in state title game after almost not having a team

MONTGOMERY — Once the tears dried, senior Cayden Cook said he could see the future clearly:. Springwood football is back, he figures, and here to stay. A pivotal season for the proud Springwood football program fell just short of a championship on Thursday, as the Wildcats lost 38-28 to Evangel Christian in the AISA’s first eight-man state championship game in Cramton Bowl. Springwood, which won four state championships in the 1980’s but had fallen into disarray recently with five head coaches coming through the program in just three years, embraced the eight-man game in its first year in the sport and flipped a 1-9 football season in 2021 into a seven-win season in 2022 that ended on the big stage in the title game.
LANETT, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Broome's breakout performance lifts Auburn past Winthrop

Tuesday’s contest was set to be a big one either way for Johni Broome, as the Auburn center was set to be recognized for reaching career point No. 1,000. The recognition was swift, coming at the game’s first timeout and after Broome’s first points of the night. But the night was far from over.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Moore drops 30 as Loachapoka boys top Beulah

Jasaveion Moore scored 30 points and the Loachapoka boys basketball team defeated Beulah 65-39 on Tuesday night. Moore added five assists and five rebounds to his scoring performance. Jamari Payne scored 11 points and hauled in seven rebounds to go along with four assists. On the girls side, Loachapoka downed...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Jim Sikes: JJ’s Pies are excellent to have on hand

For at least 30 years, I have been a fan of JJ’s Pies. My first experience was buying one at Wright’s Market in Opelika. It was my weakness—chocolate. It was priced at three for a dollar. A rich indulgence packed in a box. Shelf-stable. No refrigeration required.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy