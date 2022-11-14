Read full article on original website
Bailey Elaine Frey
Bailey Elaine Frey, 3 weeks, died Nov. 15, 2022, at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born Oct. 25, 2022. She is survived by her parents Jeremy and Kelsey (Hedges) Frey, both of Ligonier; siblings, Gavin, Grace, Adley, Avie, Luke and Liam Frey; grandparents, Martha Hedges, Ligonier, Troy and Annie Hedges, LaGrange and Mahlon and Cathy Frey, Topeka; great-grandparents, Anna Maria Sanchez, Ligonier and John and Jan Diller, Fort Wayne.
Justin Ray Styers — UPDATED
Justin Ray Styers, 21, Plymouth, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Justin was born July 17, 2001. Justin is survived by his parents Scott and Beth Styers, Plymouth; his brother Brandon (Ashley) Styers, Plymouth; maternal grandparents, Ronnie (Donna) McCartney, Plymouth and Nancy McCartney, South Bend; and his paternal grandmother Linda Styers, Plymouth.
Carol R. Swartz — UPDATED
Carol R. (Windler) Swartz, 57, Syracuse and Carmel, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. She bravely battled glioblastoma with grace and dignity for the last two years. Carol was born Sept. 1, 1965, in Lafayette, to Howard and Eileen (Sondgerath)...
Michael Kent Keith — PENDING
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
Cynthia Lynn Giant
Cynthia Lynn Giant, 68, rural Columbia City, died at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born Oct. 3, 1954. On March 8, 2003, she married Michael H. Giant; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her sisters, Pamela S. (Michael) Reinert, Eaton Rapids, Mich. and...
Daniel Paul Tittle — UPDATED
Daniel P. Tittle, 76, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Avalon Village in Ligonier. He was born July 19, 1946. On May 4, 1968, he married Katherine Marschke; she survives. He is also survived by son and daughter-in-law, David Tittle (Adrienne Benitez); brothers Thomas Tittle, Ogden Dunes and William...
Hoy Gene Noble
Hoy Gene Noble, 63, Rochester, died at 12:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He was born June 5, 1959. On Sept. 22, 2002, he married Patricia Clemons, and she survives in Rochester. He is also survived by his son, Gene (Amber) Noble, Indianapolis; daughter, Sabrina...
Patricia A. Kuhn — UPDATED
Patricia Ann Kuhn, 77, rural Leesburg, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at home in Leesburg. She was born Feb. 12, 1945. She is survived by longtime companion Larry Huffer; son, Scott Kuhn, North Webster; and two sisters, Rose and Theresea. Titus Funeral Home, North Webster, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Darrell ‘Charlie’ Carpenter
Charles Darrell “Charlie” Carpenter, 82, Pierceton, died Nov. 15, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born Jan. 23, 1940. McKee Mortuary, North Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine Herbert
Maxine Herbert, 84, North Manchester, died Nov. 14, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 29, 1938. On Jan. 13, 1996, Maxine married Logan A. Herbert; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, David Fisher, North Manchester; daughters, Dianna “Joy” (Dan) Hoffman,...
Glinda Isley — PENDING
Glinda Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw.
John L. Bahney
John L. Bahney, 87, rural Macy, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Macy. He was born May 23, 1935, in Wabash County, to the late Urban S. and Nellie E. (Dillsaver) Bahney. He married on Feb. 18, 1956, in Peru, to Barbara Jo Mygrant; she preceded him in death July 4, 2022. They lovingly celebrated 66 years together.
Mayme C. Haag
Mayme Catherine (Park) Haag, 91, Walkerton, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her home in Walkerton. She was born Jan. 24, 1931. She married Verl Haag on June 24, 1955. Mayme is survived by her children, Lynda (Henry) Krueger, Lakeville, Samuel Haag and David (Brenda) Haag, both of Walkerton; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters Pauline Lollar, Hilda Dixon, Pearl Rowan and Patsy Bridger.
Mark W. Mast
Mark W. Mast, 54, New Paris, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home in New Paris. Mark was born March 29, 1968. He married Denise Richardson on Aug. 7, 1988; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Danielle (Brooks) Beer; three grandchildren; mother, Margaret Mast; sister, Sharon Richardson; and brothers, Terry (Pat) Mast, Dean (Rita) Mast and Alan (Crystal) Mast.
Bruce S. Brewer
Bruce S. Brewer, 70, Wabash, died at 9:04 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 1, 1952. Bruce married Sandra Jo Cooksey on Jan. 8, 1971; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Ronald (Tina) Brewer, Urbana, Leanna (Ron)...
Becknell Active In The Warsaw Community
WARSAW — Luke Becknell has always been active in the Warsaw community. Becknell was born and raised in Bourbon. After graduating from Indiana University Bloomington, he moved to Warsaw in 1976 and started Today’s Headlines, a hair salon in Warsaw. Becknell still owns the salon and runs it with his wife, Michelle.
L. Dwight Farringer — UPDATED
Leland Dwight Farringer, 95, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born May 28, 1927. He married Helen Halladay on Aug. 29, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Steven (Denise) Farringer, Columbia City and Bruce (Chris) Farringer,...
Life History Of The Immortal J. N.
WARSAW — Old-timers in Warsaw and Kosciusko county, to a large number will recall “The Immortal J.N.,” who, in the1870s and early1880s, made perennial visits to this section of the midwest. His name was Jacob Newman Free. With his long, flowing, gray hair, at first glance he...
Jamison Brings A World Of Experience To Calvary Methodist Church
SYRACUSE — Lauren Jamison loves the piano because “piano is cause and effect and when you hit a key, something happens.”. She is making something very special happen as the new pianist at Calvary Methodist Church in Syracuse where she plans to play two to four Sundays a month. She will also play one Sunday a month for Grace Lutheran Church.
Dolores Kay Kramer
Dolores Kay Kramer, 72, Middlebury, died at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home in Middlebury. She was born March 4, 1950. Surviving are her children, John Wilson, Bourbon, Darci Wilson, Elkhart, Chami Kramer, Goshen and Kyla Kramer, Granger; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Carolyn) Eysol, Granger; and a stepsister, Gina (Mike) Peru-Friccero, Alaska.
