It appears Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday isn't in a hurry to add assistants to his staff. "I like the group, I like the support they give each other, they’re in clearly defined roles," Saturday said about his assistants on Wednesday, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "And I’m happy with where they are. Bringing somebody in, trying to learn an entire process or how we’ve done things? I like where the guys are so I don’t anticipate that. I’m not guaranteeing it, but in my head, I haven’t even had a chance to get that far. I’m just trying to get week two under my belt."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO