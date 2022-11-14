Read full article on original website
WLBT
Residents go nearly a week without heat, hot water during chilly and cold temperatures
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine not having any heat inside your home to stay warm during this cold snap. That was the reality for some Canton residents who live at the Canton Garden Apartments. For nearly a week, they had no heat or hot water inside their apartment. The good...
WLBT
Jackson water line bursts in Clinton: Cleanup and repair underway
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water system problems are seeping into neighboring cities. Clinton has experienced the same Jackson water line break twice within two months, and this time, the damage is severe. A boil water notice was just issued for the area surrounding Springridge Road, and here’s why....
WLOX
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
WAPT
Crews respond to early-morning house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple fire crews responded to a house on Williamson Avenue Tuesday morning. At least six firetrucks were on the scene to douse the flames. The District 3 fire chief said the house was vacant and that, right now, there's no way of telling how the fire started.
Jackson city councilman hosts Crop Drop ahead of holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As families begin shopping for holiday meals, many are noticing how the cost of groceries has gone up. One Jackson leader stepped in to help. Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted a Crop Drop at Grove Park Community Center to help fight food inflation. He said as family holiday menu preparations are underway, […]
WAPT
Grants Ferry Parkway open in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. — The Grants Ferry Parkway is open to drivers after 20 years in the making. The parkway in Brandon connects North Trickhambridge Road to Highway 471. According to Mayor Butch Lee, the connection improves traffic flow through the city. Melanie Black, a Brandon resident, took her first...
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WLBT
Ribbon cutting officially opens Grants Ferry Parkway
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drive time just got better in Northeast Brandon with the opening of a new roadway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this morning for the official completion of the long-awaited Grants Ferry Parkway. Motorists traveling Grants Ferry Parkway see a newly paved shortcut across northeast Brandon, but Mayor Butch Lee sees the future.
Crews respond to abandoned house fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department (JFD) responded to an abandoned house fire on Williamson Avenue. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on Tuesday, November 15, around 4:10 a.m. No injuries were reported during the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WAPT
New operators begin work at Jackson water plants
JACKSON, Miss. — New operators started working Monday at Jackson's water treatment plants. Last week, the Jackson City Council voted to hire Los Angeles-based waterTALENT, which will bring in four Class-A licensed operators to assist the operators that are already in place. City officials said the current operators are working more than 80 hours a week to keep Jackson's water system afloat.
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, November 16
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at...
WLBT
Operation Christmas Child kicks off for holiday season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Operation Christmas Child is back for the holiday season to help children in need. “You fill up a simple shoebox with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies, and they go to kids in war-torn or poverty-stricken areas in over 170 countries all over the world. And a lot of times, it’s the first gift that these kids have ever received,” Melissa Foster said.
WLBT
Abandoned farm building catches fire near Terry Road in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a building off Terry Road in South Jackson Monday. It started around 7:30 p.m. in the area near Raymond Road, where Terry Road becomes University Boulevard. Firefighters on the scene tell WLBT it’s some type of abandoned farm building. You could...
Teen injured after shooting on Bowman Street
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and injured on Bowman Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened Monday, November 14 around 7:45 p.m. Officers were called out to the scene and found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the hand and thigh. The teen was taken to Merit […]
WLBT
Water treatment plant described as functioning but fragile as city prepares takeover
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fewer than a third of the people needed to staff Jackson’s main water treatment plant were on duty the day after equipment failures there left tens of thousands of people without water, so says a top health official involved in the state’s response effort.
WLBT
Temporary water operators to earn $160 an hour in compensation, travel expenses, benefits city officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants will be compensated at a rate of $160 an hour, according to city council documents. Last week, the council approved a contract with WaterTalent LLC to provide temporary staffing for...
WLBT
Oklahoma inmate who escaped through jail roof captured after chase in Mississippi
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate who escaped through the roof of an Oklahoma jail was captured after a police chase ended in Madison County, Mississippi. Thomas Wesley Cofer, along with another inmate, escaped from the Choctaw County Jail in Oklahoma on Tuesday. The other inmate, Tyler Charles Payne,...
WAPT
Drive-by shooting that damaged Jackson home, car under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a drive-by shooting. A family who lives on Spencer Drive said they were inside their house Monday morning, when someone drove by and fired shots, striking the house and a car that was parked on the street. Nishauntie Broome said she and...
WTOK-TV
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
prentissheadlight.com
Downtown building on fire in Prentiss
Firefighters are currently battling a blaze on First Street in Prentiss right behind the Thrift Store and Je Loru’s. Please avoid the area.
Comments / 0