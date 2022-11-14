ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Jackson water line bursts in Clinton: Cleanup and repair underway

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water system problems are seeping into neighboring cities. Clinton has experienced the same Jackson water line break twice within two months, and this time, the damage is severe. A boil water notice was just issued for the area surrounding Springridge Road, and here’s why....
CLINTON, MS
WLOX

Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents

It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
GULFPORT, MS
WAPT

Crews respond to early-morning house fire

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple fire crews responded to a house on Williamson Avenue Tuesday morning. At least six firetrucks were on the scene to douse the flames. The District 3 fire chief said the house was vacant and that, right now, there's no way of telling how the fire started.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson city councilman hosts Crop Drop ahead of holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As families begin shopping for holiday meals, many are noticing how the cost of groceries has gone up. One Jackson leader stepped in to help. Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted a Crop Drop at Grove Park Community Center to help fight food inflation. He said as family holiday menu preparations are underway, […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Grants Ferry Parkway open in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. — The Grants Ferry Parkway is open to drivers after 20 years in the making. The parkway in Brandon connects North Trickhambridge Road to Highway 471. According to Mayor Butch Lee, the connection improves traffic flow through the city. Melanie Black, a Brandon resident, took her first...
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

Ribbon cutting officially opens Grants Ferry Parkway

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drive time just got better in Northeast Brandon with the opening of a new roadway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this morning for the official completion of the long-awaited Grants Ferry Parkway. Motorists traveling Grants Ferry Parkway see a newly paved shortcut across northeast Brandon, but Mayor Butch Lee sees the future.
WJTV 12

Crews respond to abandoned house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department (JFD) responded to an abandoned house fire on Williamson Avenue. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on Tuesday, November 15, around 4:10 a.m. No injuries were reported during the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

New operators begin work at Jackson water plants

JACKSON, Miss. — New operators started working Monday at Jackson's water treatment plants. Last week, the Jackson City Council voted to hire Los Angeles-based waterTALENT, which will bring in four Class-A licensed operators to assist the operators that are already in place. City officials said the current operators are working more than 80 hours a week to keep Jackson's water system afloat.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, November 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Operation Christmas Child kicks off for holiday season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Operation Christmas Child is back for the holiday season to help children in need. “You fill up a simple shoebox with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies, and they go to kids in war-torn or poverty-stricken areas in over 170 countries all over the world. And a lot of times, it’s the first gift that these kids have ever received,” Melissa Foster said.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Abandoned farm building catches fire near Terry Road in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a building off Terry Road in South Jackson Monday. It started around 7:30 p.m. in the area near Raymond Road, where Terry Road becomes University Boulevard. Firefighters on the scene tell WLBT it’s some type of abandoned farm building. You could...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teen injured after shooting on Bowman Street

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and injured on Bowman Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened Monday, November 14 around 7:45 p.m. Officers were called out to the scene and found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the hand and thigh. The teen was taken to Merit […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Drive-by shooting that damaged Jackson home, car under investigation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a drive-by shooting. A family who lives on Spencer Drive said they were inside their house Monday morning, when someone drove by and fired shots, striking the house and a car that was parked on the street. Nishauntie Broome said she and...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
GREENWOOD, MS

