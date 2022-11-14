JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Operation Christmas Child is back for the holiday season to help children in need. “You fill up a simple shoebox with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies, and they go to kids in war-torn or poverty-stricken areas in over 170 countries all over the world. And a lot of times, it’s the first gift that these kids have ever received,” Melissa Foster said.

