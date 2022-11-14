The Senate on Wednesday is set to hold a key procedural vote to advance a bill that will enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriage into law. Support for the bill gained momentum in recent months in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade over the summer. In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the court should “reconsider” a number of other key rulings, including landmark decisions that granted a right to contraception and same-sex marriage – raising alarm that those rights might be next on the chopping block.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO