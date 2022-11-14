ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NY1

McConnell defeats Scott to remain Senate GOP leader

Despite a somewhat disappointing showing by Republicans in last week's midterm elections, which resulted in some calls for change, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected Senate GOP leader once again on Wednesday. McConnell handily defeated Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chaired the party's Senate campaign efforts in the midterms, and...
NY1

Senators 'hopeful' marriage equality bill will pass crucial procedural vote

The Senate on Wednesday is set to hold a key procedural vote to advance a bill that will enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriage into law. Support for the bill gained momentum in recent months in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade over the summer. In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the court should “reconsider” a number of other key rulings, including landmark decisions that granted a right to contraception and same-sex marriage – raising alarm that those rights might be next on the chopping block.
NY1

Calls to ban TikTok intensified as national security concerns resurface

Concerns over TikTok's threat to United States national security have grown — reviving calls to block the app in the United States. "The basic concern is that TikTok is owned by a company called ByteDance and is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party," Gallagher told Spectrum News on Thursday.
NY1

Reproductive rights advocate talks abortion’s role in the midterms

The economy and crime were the top issues for voters in last week’s November general election, but abortion rights also were also important to many. A new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade drove sizable numbers of young and newly registered voters to the polls.

