NY1
McConnell defeats Scott to remain Senate GOP leader
Despite a somewhat disappointing showing by Republicans in last week's midterm elections, which resulted in some calls for change, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected Senate GOP leader once again on Wednesday. McConnell handily defeated Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chaired the party's Senate campaign efforts in the midterms, and...
NY1
'America's comeback starts right now': Donald Trump announces third run for presidency
Former President Donald Trump is making a third run at the presidency, he announced Tuesday night. "America's comeback starts right now," Trump told a crowd gathered at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for...
NY1
'We must move boldly into the future': Pelosi will not seek another term as House Democratic leader
One day after Republicans were projected to retake the House majority, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will not seek another term as House Democratic leader, a role she has held for nearly two decades. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection as Democratic leader of...
Media swoons over 'badass' Nancy Pelosi as top Dem announces leadership exit: Like a 'great athlete' retiring
Members of the liberal media showered Nancy Pelosi with praise as the top Democrat in Congress announced she will not seek re-election for leadership after nearly 20 years.
NY1
Morning Briefing: Trump announces run for presidency; NYCFC gets new stadium
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Early showers will dry up quickly. Look for breaks of sun this afternoon. Today, temperatures will be the warmest they will be for the next five days. . Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. Donald Trump...
Lauren Boebert declares victory in unexpectedly tight House race, despite no networks calling it and a recount looming
Lauren Boebert, who currently holds a razor-thin margin of victory, dismissed the idea that a likely vote recount will make any difference.
NY1
Senators 'hopeful' marriage equality bill will pass crucial procedural vote
The Senate on Wednesday is set to hold a key procedural vote to advance a bill that will enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriage into law. Support for the bill gained momentum in recent months in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade over the summer. In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the court should “reconsider” a number of other key rulings, including landmark decisions that granted a right to contraception and same-sex marriage – raising alarm that those rights might be next on the chopping block.
House GOP takes aim at Big Tech with parent's rights agenda
House Republican lawmakers plan to launch rigorous oversight of Big Tech companies once in power with the goal of empowering American parents and families.
NY1
Calls to ban TikTok intensified as national security concerns resurface
Concerns over TikTok's threat to United States national security have grown — reviving calls to block the app in the United States. "The basic concern is that TikTok is owned by a company called ByteDance and is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party," Gallagher told Spectrum News on Thursday.
NY1
Reproductive rights advocate talks abortion’s role in the midterms
The economy and crime were the top issues for voters in last week’s November general election, but abortion rights also were also important to many. A new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade drove sizable numbers of young and newly registered voters to the polls.
Iran protests: Social media videos show flames at home of late leader Khomeini
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Video clips showing the ancestral home in Iran of the late founder of the Islamic republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on fire have been widely shared on social media, with activists saying it was torched by protesters.
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; 10m Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid as first snow falls
