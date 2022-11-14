Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
11/16 – Jeff Vorick’s “Continued Cold” Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
The cold pattern continues for South Mississippi. High pressure to our northwest is helping usher in northerly winds that will continue to be on the breezy side today. Temperatures will only top out in the 50s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will gust over 20 MPH at times this afternoon.
wxxv25.com
11/15 – The Chief’s “Cloudy & Windy” Tuesday Morning Forecast
A deepening low pressure system which moved through the area overnight is now racing east along the northern Gulf Coast early this morning. The speed of its progression and accompanied convection is quicker than previous forecast. Thus, rain chances have been dropped from 40 to 20% through mid-morning. Strong high pressure will build into the region and usher in quite cold air for this time of year. Highs and lows will be 15+ degrees below normal, topping out in the mid-50s and dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Quiet weather expected otherwise.
wxxv25.com
11/15 – Jeff’s “Windy and Cold” Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Rain has ended across South Mississippi. Some areas picked up over 2 inches of rain last night! Mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds will remain through the afternoon. There will be breaks in the clouds overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s inland, and the low 40s along the coast. Winds will make temperatures feel like 35 degrees tomorrow morning.
wxxv25.com
11/16 – The Chief’s “Cold & Cloudy” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Post frontal strong high pressure will continue to build into the region and usher in quite cold air for this time of year. High and low temperatures will be 15+ degrees below normal, topping out in the mid-50s and dropping into the 30s and 40s. The coldest night of the forecast period comes Thursday/Friday morning as a surface high pressure slides east just north of the area. We should see the freezing mark drop down to near I-12 in LA and I-10 in MS with upper 30s to near 40 south of there. We could see a few showers in the coastal waters south of Mississippi Thursday as a weak shortwave disturbance tracks over the region. There will be no significant impacts from this system.
wxxv25.com
11/15 – Brittany’s “Well Below Seasonal Temperatures Ahead” Tuesday Evening Forecast
Strong high pressure will build into the region and usher in quite cold air for this time of year. Highs and lows will be 15+ degrees below normal, topping out in the mid-50s and dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Quiet weather expected otherwise. A tightening gradient will bring windy conditions the next few days with winds gusting into the 20/30 mph range during the day, then dropping off into the low teens overnight. The wind chill will play a factor the next few night coupled with cold temperatures.
wxxv25.com
Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King retiring
Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King announces his retirement. During an MDOT podcast today, King said he would not seek reelection next year. He plans to fulfill the remainder of his term and retire on December 31st, 2023. King has served as Southern District transportation commissioner since 2012. He’s currently...
wxxv25.com
PRCC’s Bryan Whitehead II named MACCC South Defensive Player of the Year
Pearl River’s defense led by d-lineman Bryan Whitehead II, coming second to no one as the MACCC South Division Defensive Player of the Year. Certainly a well-deserved honor for the sophomore standout from Tennessee, who is tied for third in the nation with 11-and-a-half sacks and ranks fifth with 19 tackle for loss to go along with an interception, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries, all three of which were returned for touchdowns.
wxxv25.com
D’Iberville High School celebrates ‘A’ rating
D’Iberville High School honored their students and teachers this morning as they celebrated their ‘A’ rating that the state announced earlier this year. The gym was packed with students, community members, and officials celebrating the big achievement. About 200 students received the red carpet treatment for earning perfect state test scores, AP level 5, ACT 30+ Club, and ACT Score Jumpers.
