Post frontal strong high pressure will continue to build into the region and usher in quite cold air for this time of year. High and low temperatures will be 15+ degrees below normal, topping out in the mid-50s and dropping into the 30s and 40s. The coldest night of the forecast period comes Thursday/Friday morning as a surface high pressure slides east just north of the area. We should see the freezing mark drop down to near I-12 in LA and I-10 in MS with upper 30s to near 40 south of there. We could see a few showers in the coastal waters south of Mississippi Thursday as a weak shortwave disturbance tracks over the region. There will be no significant impacts from this system.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO