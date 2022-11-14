Read full article on original website
Donald Trump ‘Can’t Get Elected,’ Billionaire Peterffy Says
(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., said it’s time for the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump. “I think we need a fresh face,” Peterffy, who contributed $250,000 to Trump’s 2020 campaign, said Wednesday in an interview. “The problem with Trump is he has so many negatives, he can’t get elected, period.”
GOP Donors Worth $85 Billion Say It’s Time to Move on From Trump
Pence says he was 'disappointed' in Trump for firing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via tweet: book
Pence said he was "disappointed" in Trump for firing Rex Tillerson as secretary of state via tweet. In his new memoir, "So Help Me God," the former vice president lauded Tillerson as a "class act." Trump launched a 2024 presidential run on Tuesday, and Pence is also exploring a White...
US attorney general appoints special counsel in Trump DoJ investigations – live
Merrick Garland names Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, as special counsel to decide whether to bring charges against Trump
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
US-Saudi relations: White House backs immunity for Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi lawsuit
The White House said the Biden administration backed immunity for Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi lawsuit as part of "customary institutional law."
Trump promises in his 2024 announcement to bar lawmakers from trading stocks
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday added his name to the growing bipartisan list of figures who want to bar members of Congress from trading stocks. "We want a ban on members of Congress getting rich by trading stocks on insider information," Trump said during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida where he formally announced his 2024 presidential run.
Oath Keeper repents for Jan. 6 at trial, blames ‘steady diet’ of right-wing conspiracies
A member of the far-right militia the Oath Keepers on Wednesday said it was a “really stupid” decision to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, saying she was fed a “steady diet” of conspiracy theories and became “just another idiot” in the mob that day.
Putin’s ‘Hunky-Dory’ Act Flops as Frantic Russians Flee Crimea
As Ukrainian forces gain momentum and push Russia’s military to retreat from territory stolen during the war in Ukraine this year, Moscow is working to signal that some territory it took from Ukraine is off limits.Russia’s Governor for Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said Friday that Russia is working to fortify its defenses in Crimea, the peninsula Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as fears mount that Ukrainian authorities may have their sights set on seizing it back.“The security of the Republic of Crimea and its inhabitants is ensured through measures taken on behalf of our President,” Aksyonov said. “The joint...
Twitter users flood the site with eulogies amid mounting fears of its imminent collapse and concerns that 'critical' teams are spread thin
Some Twitter users, worried that Twitter could face a prolonged outage amid reports that hundreds more employees are leaving the company and the offices are closed, took to the platform to share tweets and memes with the hashtag #RIPTwitter. Elon Musk gave Twitter employees the choice to stay and be...
