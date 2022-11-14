Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became the first woman in history to hold the gavel, shepherding landmark bills across four presidencies, announced Thursday she’ll step aside from leadership though she’ll remain in Congress. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she […] The post Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, em
Midterm squabbles distract from parties that remain ideologically unified, polarized
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. In the aftermath of this month’s midterm elections, political […] The post Midterm squabbles distract from parties that remain ideologically unified, polarized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Jan. 6 panel brushes off Trump 2024 in critical final sprint
Chair Bennie Thompson said the select committee has a "laundry list" to complete, including the final report and key decisions about criminal referrals.
'You’ve gotta have a war every five or 10 years'
The Senate GOP hopes its factions are at peace after post-election backbiting and division. But the cracks shown by a leadership challenge aren't easily mended.
U.S. House Republicans make investigation of Biden a top priority
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - After winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans said on Thursday that investigating President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings will be their top oversight priority when they formally take power next year.
Elon Musk’s Twitter Cannot Handle the Vortex of Misinformation During an International Crisis
Two Polish farmers were killed earlier this week by what was described by some as a “Russian missile strike”—an event that triggered instant speculation that this “attack” would draw NATO into full-scale war with Russia.Perhaps nowhere was this panic more acute than on Twitter. Almost immediately after the news broke, #WWIII began trending on the platform, buoyed by a bevy of Gen Z doomer memes, the conspiratorial missives of alt-right YouTubers, misspelled rants of Russian and Ukrainian bots, hysterical warnings from Ukrainian government officials, and more measured assessments from security experts in the U.S. and Poland.Normally, this would be business...
‘A Face-Eating Dragon’: Can Trump Do to DeSantis What He Did to Bush?
He toppled one Florida governor to a win in 2016. He’ll likely need to do it again to win in 2024.
The Political Fight Over the National Mall’s Most Exclusive Real Estate
In the age of identity-focused museums, a spot on the National Mall is a sign of inclusion. But what happens when the space is full?
