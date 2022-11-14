ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Former President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024

(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of...
GEORGIA STATE
KAKE TV

Opinion: Buckle up for a bumpy ride, Republicans

Republicans inched their way toward control of the House of Representatives while significantly underperforming expectations. Now that they've prevailed with what is likely to be slender majority, the hard task of governing begins. Assuming Kevin McCarthy manages to win the vote for the speakership on the House floor in January,...
WISCONSIN STATE
KAKE TV

What have Kansans gotten out of President Biden's Infrastructure Act?

Road improvements, cleaner water, a power system better able to withstand extreme weather, those are just some of the benefits the White House says Kansans have already begun to see from the president's infrastructure plan. The Biden Administration Tuesday celebrated the act's one year anniversary with a report detailing what...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy