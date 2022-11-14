Read full article on original website
Former President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of...
Trump offers a dark vision voters have already rejected as he launches his 2024 campaign
It's American carnage, round three. Ex-President Donald Trump on Tuesday dragged Americans back into his dystopian worldview of a failing nation scarred by crime-ridden cities turned into "cesspools of blood," and swamped by immigrants. He added a scary new twist at a time of global tensions, claiming the country was on the verge of tumbling into nuclear war.
With all he’s accomplished, why is President Joe Biden so unpopular?
Letters to the Editor: All Republicans have for ideas is cutting Social Security and lower taxes for rich people.
Mike Huckabee hits campaign trail with Herschel Walker, addresses Trump factor in Georgia Senate runoff
Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee addressed how the Trump factor could affect the runoff race between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Opinion: Buckle up for a bumpy ride, Republicans
Republicans inched their way toward control of the House of Representatives while significantly underperforming expectations. Now that they've prevailed with what is likely to be slender majority, the hard task of governing begins. Assuming Kevin McCarthy manages to win the vote for the speakership on the House floor in January,...
5 Things to know for Nov. 17: House, Layoffs, UVA shooting, Ukraine, College rankings
NASA's Artemis I mission that launched Wednesday has shared a spectacular view of Earth on its way to the moon. If you often marvel at space and its endless expanse, you may also enjoy tracking the spacecraft in real time as it travels thousands of miles away from our planet.
What have Kansans gotten out of President Biden's Infrastructure Act?
Road improvements, cleaner water, a power system better able to withstand extreme weather, those are just some of the benefits the White House says Kansans have already begun to see from the president's infrastructure plan. The Biden Administration Tuesday celebrated the act's one year anniversary with a report detailing what...
