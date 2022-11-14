Bangor will likely see its first flakes of the season Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the the Bangor area, ahead of a mid-week storm. While snow totals for the Bangor and Downeast areas will likely be minimal, forecasters warn of slick road conditions Wednesday. Bangor could see around two inches of snow, while Downeast areas will likely see less than an inch. Northern areas of the state will likely see upwards of eight inches of snowfall, where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO