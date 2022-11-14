Read full article on original website
Related
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Bangor Ahead of Mid-week Storm
Bangor will likely see its first flakes of the season Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the the Bangor area, ahead of a mid-week storm. While snow totals for the Bangor and Downeast areas will likely be minimal, forecasters warn of slick road conditions Wednesday. Bangor could see around two inches of snow, while Downeast areas will likely see less than an inch. Northern areas of the state will likely see upwards of eight inches of snowfall, where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued.
‘Ladies Night’ is back at the Blue Sky Lounge
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well it was supposed to be for one night only...but due to popular demand, Barnaby’s is here to stay. At least on Wednesdays. If you missed it - ‘Blue Sky Lounge’ is now located in the space that once was Barnaby’s on Odlin Road in Bangor.
Maine Veterans Project, Brewer business team up to keep Maine vets warm this winter
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Maine is known for many things: blueberries, lobster, and whoopie pies, to name a few. But something else that makes our state special is the way Mainers take care of each other. It’s a feeling you wish you could just box up. And now you can...
Due To Safety Concerns, the Orono Bog Walk is Now Closed for the Season
The Bog Walk is one of the true treasures of this area. The whole City Forest is, really. It's such a gorgeous and serene spot. Like so many places in Maine, which is one of the things that's so great about where we live, it's a spot nearby that totally takes you out of the city. It's a little green respite in the middle of Bangor's low-grade chaos. It's not like we're New York City.
Northern Light Acadia reaches big milestone for new pediatric wing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Northern Light Acadia Hospital had hoped to place the final beam of a new pediatric wing in place Wednesday. Even though the weather didn’t cooperate, the hospital held a “Topping Off” ceremony to highlight the moment in the progress of the new facilities construction.
Black Bears take Hockey East break until next month
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s hockey is on a five-game losing streak as the team tried to upset three ranked teams in Northeastern, UCONN, and Merrimack. The stretch leaves the Black Bears still seeking their first Hockey East win of the young season. They’ll have to wait until...
Bangor school wins ‘Peanut Butter and Beyond’ contest
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You’ve heard of packing peanuts. That’s the science mission that netted the James F. Doughty School in Bangor a national award this week. They won the National Peanut Board’s “Peanut Butter and Beyond” contest for their work on using peanut shells as an alternative to plastic packaging.
“Free the Z” kicks off with 600+ turkey donations
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “Cold turkey” took on a literal meaning Tuesday outside the Brewer Hannaford. The annual “Free the Z” promotion between Z107.3 and Penquis kicked off Tuesday. Station DJ Kid will be camping out until they meet their goal of 2,022 turkeys. By the...
Bangor City Hall closed due to water main break
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Hall is closed Tuesday, Nov. 15. In a Facebook post, the city says the closure is due to a water main break. They say City Hall will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.
Free the Z Turkey Drive kicks off today
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Radio station Z107.3 kicked off its annual “Free the Z Turkey Drive” in the parking lot of Hannaford in Brewer Tuesday morning. Birds starting coming in bright and early at 6 p.m. Folks can drop off turkeys or monetary donations. Just $15 dollars will...
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine
The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
Skowhegan River Hawks look to complete state football quest
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan River Hawks are looking to complete their climb to the Class B State Football Championship when they face the Portland Bulldogs in their backyard down at Fitzpatrick Stadium. The River Hawks have come close to winning it all as recently as 2017, when they...
Driver killed after truck leaves Maine roadway, flips over
CORINTH, Maine — A man is dead following a crash in Penobscot County Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to the crass on Hudson Road in Corinth around 7:32 p.m. When they arrived, officials said they found a pick-truck in the woods....
Empire Beauty School Celebrates ‘National Day of Beauty’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s National Day of Beauty - a day where 75 Empire Beauty Schools around the country open their doors to people of all ages for haircuts, nail services, and more. All proceeds during event benefit local anti-domestic violence programs. TV5 stopped by the Bangor location...
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
All Souls Congregational Church in Bangor holding annual bazaar
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local holiday celebration that dates back more than 80 years returns in full force Saturday. All Souls Congregational Church in Bangor is decking the halls for its Annual Bazaar. It features food, fundraising, and fellowship. Organizers have been preparing for months, and there’s certainly no...
Corinth man dies in truck crash
CORINTH, Maine — A man from Corinth died Sunday after the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and flipped. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Route 43 in Corinth, also referred to as Hudson Road, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday.
Customers of Versant Power to see significant rate hike
The Maine Public Utilities Commission accepted bids and announced new electricity supply rates for customers in Versant Power's Bangor Hydro District for 2023. The rates apply to the "standard offer," which most Mainers purchase. For residential customers, the rate will be 16.4 cents a kilowatt hour. PUC Chair Phil Bartlett...
Ballot error delays outcome for CD-2 race
MAINE, USA — A last-minute glitch resulted in a delay in ballot tabulations for the second congressional district race between U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and challenger, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine. The Nov. 8 election moved into a round of ranked-choice tabulations after neither candidate could reach...
