Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
The album created by Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles native who is known as a zydeco musician, is nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album.
Louisiana Musician & LSU Band Collaboration Earns a Grammy Nomination
We already know they're the greatest band in all of college football... with the absolute BEST Fight Song EVER. But now, the Golden Band from Tigerland can add Grammy nomination to their resume. Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles musician and former member of the LSU Marching Band recently received a...
Limited Edition 2022 Martini Glass Candles Are Now Available
Retailer Caroline & Company and candle makers Bourbon Royalty Candle Company have teamed up again for the annual martini glass candle sale to help support Healing House, the leading grief support center in Acadiana for children 4-17 and young adults 18-30. The highly sought-after martini glass candles are available exclusively at Caroline and Company located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom in River Ranch, Lafayette.
wbrz.com
Massive drag race taking off from Belle Rose raceway
BELLE ROSE - Not far from the capital city, the National Hot Rod Association is sponsoring the Cajun Classic National open at No Problem Raceway, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. More than three hundred racers from around the country will gather to set drag racing records. Cooter Hidalgo...
The New McAlister’s Deli In Opelousas Is Set To Open November 17th
McAlister’s Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Opelousas, LA at 688 Creswell Lane Opelousas, LA 70570 at 10 a.m. on November 17, 2022. Their ears must have been ringing, because several of our followers were asking us just today for opening date information. And at the time, we didn’t know. But hey, look at that, McAlister’s slipped into my email like pssst, we are opening soon!
999ktdy.com
McDonald’s on Hwy 90 in Broussard Closes its Doors for the Final Time as New Location Set to Open Soon
A popular fast food staple in Broussard has marked the end of an era as the McDonald's on Hwy 90 has closed its doors for the very last time. But don't worry, McDonald's will still be serving Broussard as Miller Management is simply moving on down the road (literally) to a brand new store off St. Nazaire across from Walmart.
kadn.com
Northside Lafayette a longtime food desert finally gets a grocery store
Lafayette, La (KADN)- For a long time going to the northside, there have been empty grocery stores everywhere. Though now traveling a waze length for groceries is a thing of the past, as the northside finally has its own Aldi grocery store in arms reach. "We've been waiting for it...
KPLC TV
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
Zachary, Louisiana: That Ain’t Santa Claus on that Roof, It’s a Car!
Before we even try to figure out what in the world happened, I will say that the occupant of the vehicle was safely removed from the vehicle. Last weekend around 5:30 pm, the Zachary Fire Department was called to a home that involved a vehicle lodged in the roof of a home. The roof of the vehicle was literally inside the attic.
Former Ragin' Cajuns' Pitcher Called Up to the Majors
Former Cajun, Hogan Harris has been called up to the Majors by the Oakland A's.
kadn.com
Pet Tuesday: Meet Auntie Em and Georgeous! Two Cute Furry Friends Searching For Their Furever Homes
Marissa Guidry with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to share two adoptable pups looking for a family to call their own. Aunite Em and Georgeous, are two loveable pups waiting for someone to take a chance on them. Click here to adopt. AUNTIE EM:. GEORGEOUS:
theadvocate.com
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette
Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Chick-fil-A purchases five acres for its fourth location in Lafayette; Here's where it will open
Chick-fil-A has bought the property along Johnston Street for what would be its fourth Lafayette location. The Atlanta-based company purchased 5.3 acres from Goodwill Industries of Acadiana at 5300 Johnston St. for $2.35 million, land records show. The popular quick-serve restaurant chain had applied for a building permit with Lafayette...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic
Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
theadvocate.com
The Capital One building in north Lafayette has been sold; Here's what it will become
The former Capital One branch office in north Lafayette has been sold and will be converted into an urgent care clinic and doctors office. Baton Rouge-based 4 Gals LLC, represented by investor Michael DiVicenti Jr., bought the building at 3105 Louisiana Ave. for $1.45 million from Capital One National Association, land records show.
WAFB.com
Shoepeg Corn and Crawfish Dressing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cornbread is a staple of southern dressings. Shoepeg corn adds the unique sweet flavor that makes this dressing pure Louisiana. I have adapted it slightly and have taken the liberty of including crawfish in my version. I absolutely love this for a holiday side dish.
LSU TE Mason Taylor Signs NIL Deal With Louisiana Attorney
Mason Taylor was the hero of the Alabama game, and that recent success has translated into a NIL Deal for the freshman tight end. Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a NIL deal with Mason Taylor, a freshman tight end for the Tigers Football team. The true freshman...
KPLC TV
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
Lafayette Road Becoming Dump Site and Major Eye Sore in The City
I recently detoured to get to my son's school a few days ago and it sickened me what I saw on the side of the road.
