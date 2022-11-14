ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limited Edition 2022 Martini Glass Candles Are Now Available

Retailer Caroline & Company and candle makers Bourbon Royalty Candle Company have teamed up again for the annual martini glass candle sale to help support Healing House, the leading grief support center in Acadiana for children 4-17 and young adults 18-30. The highly sought-after martini glass candles are available exclusively at Caroline and Company located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom in River Ranch, Lafayette.
Massive drag race taking off from Belle Rose raceway

BELLE ROSE - Not far from the capital city, the National Hot Rod Association is sponsoring the Cajun Classic National open at No Problem Raceway, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. More than three hundred racers from around the country will gather to set drag racing records. Cooter Hidalgo...
The New McAlister’s Deli In Opelousas Is Set To Open November 17th

McAlister’s Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Opelousas, LA at 688 Creswell Lane Opelousas, LA 70570 at 10 a.m. on November 17, 2022. Their ears must have been ringing, because several of our followers were asking us just today for opening date information. And at the time, we didn’t know. But hey, look at that, McAlister’s slipped into my email like pssst, we are opening soon!
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette

Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic

Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
Shoepeg Corn and Crawfish Dressing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cornbread is a staple of southern dressings. Shoepeg corn adds the unique sweet flavor that makes this dressing pure Louisiana. I have adapted it slightly and have taken the liberty of including crawfish in my version. I absolutely love this for a holiday side dish.
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
