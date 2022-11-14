ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
magic1029fm.com

Thanksgiving Dinner Will Be Cheaper in Louisiana This Year

Anyone who knows me knows that Thanksgiving is EASILY my favorite holiday of the year. A day full of eating like a king and spending time with friends and family, what could be better than that?. If you’re in charge of making sure everyone is fed and happy, you’ll be...
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana: Popeyes New Blackened Chicken Sandwich Review

When I heard that Popeyes was releasing a version of their chicken sandwich made with their blackened chicken recipe, I knew I had to taste one pronto. We all remember how crazy the release of the first chicken sandwich was, but I would imagine a nationwide rollout of this version will be a lot tamer. If you've never tasted the blackened chicken strips, go get some today. You'll thank me later. The strips aren't battered, but they are packed with flavor from their blackened spices.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect for all Southwest Louisiana parishes tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This cool pattern has culminated into the coldest air of the week arriving tonight as temperatures plummet after sunset and continue dropping to the freezing mark overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of our parishes across Southwest Louisiana from midnight through 8:00 a.m. Friday morning. A few hours of 32 degrees or below will mean you need to take precautions with pets and plants tonight. It won’t be below freezing long enough for any frozen water pipes though.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Learns – Why a Dog Stares at You When They Poop

Louisiana loves its dogs, there is no doubt about that fact. We cherish our canine companions as trusted friends and in many cases a more trusted co-worker than some of our two-legged counterparts. Dogs are an integral part of our outdoor lifestyle too. Can you imagine going on a duck hunt near Gueydan and not having a great retriever to fetch your kill? I don't care how good your waders are, you're probably not going into that frosty water to fetch a duck as your dog will.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: What are grandparents’ visitation rights?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: I am a grandparent. My grandchild’s parents agreed to let the other grandparents adopt my grandchild. Since then, the other grandparents (now the adoptive parents) will not let me see my grandchild. Am I entitled to visitation rights with this child?
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Projected to Add 3,500 Oil and Gas Jobs Next Year

Louisiana's Oil and Gas industry could be on the brink of a shot in the arm as opposed to a punch in the face, which is what the oil patch in The Boot has experienced over the past few years. A study published by the LSU Center for Energy Studies suggests that more than 3,500 jobs in that industry could be coming back by as soon as the second quarter of next year.
LOUISIANA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Louisiana's Most Dangerous Highways

Louisiana is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Old US Highway 190 sign in Louisiana, USA.US Federal Government sign photographed by Infrogmation. Public Domain. CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Killed a Louisiana Man and Texas Man on LA 1

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Killed a Louisiana Man and Texas Man on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 14, 2022, that on November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1. (Leeville Toll Bridge). Santiago Cascillo, 33, of Texas, and Chad St. Pierre, 51, of Grand Isle, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
GRAND ISLE, LA
KTBS

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Can Telling A Joke Online Land You In Jail in Louisiana?

Remember the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and trying to make peace with the lockdowns here in Louisiana? We saw some pretty funny stuff online because a lot of folks weren't working and they had nothing but time on their hands. It was stressful and a lot of people deal with stress using humor. Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office in Rapides Parish didn't get the memo.
LOUISIANA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Safest Cities in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy