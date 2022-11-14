Read full article on original website
Louisiana unveils “Feed Your Soul” float ahead of second Rose Parade appearance
At a press conference on Thursday, the Louisiana Office of Tourism alongside Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will be in New Orleans to unveil Louisiana's own taste of the bayou that will light up the streets of New York.
magic1029fm.com
Thanksgiving Dinner Will Be Cheaper in Louisiana This Year
Anyone who knows me knows that Thanksgiving is EASILY my favorite holiday of the year. A day full of eating like a king and spending time with friends and family, what could be better than that?. If you’re in charge of making sure everyone is fed and happy, you’ll be...
Could It Snow in North Louisiana & East Texas This Weekend?
Did You Instantly Regret Not Putting on an Extra Coat This Morning?. I know I did. I jumped in my truck and couldn't get it warm enough, in fact, during my 20-minute drive to work I was mad at myself for not wearing an extra layer. We Better Get Ready...
Louisiana: Popeyes New Blackened Chicken Sandwich Review
When I heard that Popeyes was releasing a version of their chicken sandwich made with their blackened chicken recipe, I knew I had to taste one pronto. We all remember how crazy the release of the first chicken sandwich was, but I would imagine a nationwide rollout of this version will be a lot tamer. If you've never tasted the blackened chicken strips, go get some today. You'll thank me later. The strips aren't battered, but they are packed with flavor from their blackened spices.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect for all Southwest Louisiana parishes tonight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This cool pattern has culminated into the coldest air of the week arriving tonight as temperatures plummet after sunset and continue dropping to the freezing mark overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of our parishes across Southwest Louisiana from midnight through 8:00 a.m. Friday morning. A few hours of 32 degrees or below will mean you need to take precautions with pets and plants tonight. It won’t be below freezing long enough for any frozen water pipes though.
Louisiana Learns – Why a Dog Stares at You When They Poop
Louisiana loves its dogs, there is no doubt about that fact. We cherish our canine companions as trusted friends and in many cases a more trusted co-worker than some of our two-legged counterparts. Dogs are an integral part of our outdoor lifestyle too. Can you imagine going on a duck hunt near Gueydan and not having a great retriever to fetch your kill? I don't care how good your waders are, you're probably not going into that frosty water to fetch a duck as your dog will.
wwno.org
Environmental groups sue Louisiana over permitting of $13.2B LNG plant, fear of flooding
Several environmental groups are suing Louisiana over its 2019 decision to allow a 630-acre liquefied natural gas plant to move forward in Plaquemines Parish without a key coastal permit. The groups fear the plant’s current site leaves it highly susceptible to flooding from hurricanes, which could lead to pollution in...
Dozens of Louisiana United Methodist churches have officially disaffiliated from the U.M.C.
The Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church met in a special session last Saturday to approve the votes of the dozens of churches to officially disaffiliate from the U.M.C.
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: What are grandparents’ visitation rights?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: I am a grandparent. My grandchild’s parents agreed to let the other grandparents adopt my grandchild. Since then, the other grandparents (now the adoptive parents) will not let me see my grandchild. Am I entitled to visitation rights with this child?
theadvocate.com
These are the 58 Louisiana congregations that will say goodbye to United Methodists
For 58 congregations in Louisiana, the new year will mean an end to being part of the United Methodist Church, the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. A special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference was held Nov. 12 to vote on disaffiliation for those churches, each of which had held congregational votes to leave the church body.
Louisiana Projected to Add 3,500 Oil and Gas Jobs Next Year
Louisiana's Oil and Gas industry could be on the brink of a shot in the arm as opposed to a punch in the face, which is what the oil patch in The Boot has experienced over the past few years. A study published by the LSU Center for Energy Studies suggests that more than 3,500 jobs in that industry could be coming back by as soon as the second quarter of next year.
Louisiana's Most Dangerous Highways
Louisiana is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Old US Highway 190 sign in Louisiana, USA.US Federal Government sign photographed by Infrogmation. Public Domain. CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes
A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Killed a Louisiana Man and Texas Man on LA 1
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Killed a Louisiana Man and Texas Man on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 14, 2022, that on November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1. (Leeville Toll Bridge). Santiago Cascillo, 33, of Texas, and Chad St. Pierre, 51, of Grand Isle, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
KTBS
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
Can Telling A Joke Online Land You In Jail in Louisiana?
Remember the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and trying to make peace with the lockdowns here in Louisiana? We saw some pretty funny stuff online because a lot of folks weren't working and they had nothing but time on their hands. It was stressful and a lot of people deal with stress using humor. Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office in Rapides Parish didn't get the memo.
Louisiana Musician & LSU Band Collaboration Earns a Grammy Nomination
We already know they're the greatest band in all of college football... with the absolute BEST Fight Song EVER. But now, the Golden Band from Tigerland can add Grammy nomination to their resume. Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles musician and former member of the LSU Marching Band recently received a...
brproud.com
Billions for 2020-21 disaster recovery headed to Louisiana after agreement signed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An agreement signed Tuesday gives the green light for Louisiana to receive billions for 2020-21 storm recovery, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The state will receive a $1.72 billion credit line for Hurricane Ida and May 2021 flooding recovery, and a $450 million...
brproud.com
Louisiana man facing possible jail time and fine after illegally harvesting alligator, LDWF says
ST CHARLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were recently out and about on the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway at a time when it was illegal to hunt alligators. On Monday, November 7, “Agents cited Daniel Duzac, 29, of Metairie, for taking...
Safest Cities in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.
