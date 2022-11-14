Read full article on original website
Zolbetuximab Regimen Prolongs Survival in CLDN18.2+, HER2- Locally Advanced Unresectable, Metastatic Gastric/GEJ Cancers
Initial results from the phase 3 spotlight study show that the study met its primary and key secondary end point of progression-free and overall survival. Treatment with zolbetuximab plus chemotherapy led to statistically significant progression-free survival (PFS) improvement in patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 Spotlight study (NCT03504397).1.
Camsirubicin Elicits Encouraging Safety/Efficacy Data in Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Fifty percent of patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma enrolled in the phase 1b study of camsirubicin and pegfilgrastim had stable disease. The ongoing phase 1b clinical trial (NCT05043649) evaluating camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma revealed 50% of patients to have stable disease (SD) with no drug-related clinical cardiotoxicity observed in any patient.
Study Looks for Ways to Reduce Incidence of Tobacco-Associated Pancreatic Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Nagaraj Nagathihalli, PhD, further explained the basis behind his study examining tobacco-associated pancreatic cancer and his plans to improve overall survival in this patient population. The pancreatic cancer space as a whole is a major unmet need due to aggressive mutations, resistance to therapies,...
Fitting Menin Inhibitors Into the AML Landscape
Eytan M. Stein, MD, discusses the currently available treatment options for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and how Menin inhibitors fit into this space. Eytan M. Stein, MD, hematologic oncologist and director of the Program for Drug Development in Leukemia, Division of Hematologic Malignancies, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, discusses the currently available treatment options for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and how Menin inhibitors fit into this space.
Escalating Radiation Dose Shows Promise in Patients With Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Michael Chuong, MD, discussed how 5 fractions of ablative radiation therapy compare with 15-25 fractions for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Administration of ablative radiation therapy in 5 fractions guided by MRIdian Linac online adaptive replanning or 15-25 fractions delivered with CT...
Potential for Early Intervention in Relapsed SCLC Based on Liquid Biopsy
Gene G. Finley, MD, discusses the potential use of molecular testing to improve outcomes for patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer. Gene G. Finley, MD, medical oncologist at Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), discusses the potential use of molecular testing to improve outcomes for patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
Role of Transplant Across Hematologic Malignancies
Robert J. Soiffer, MD, discusses the use of transplant in various hematologic malignancies. Robert J. Soiffer, MD, the chair, Executive Committee for Clinical Programs, vice chair, Department of Medical Oncology, chief, Division of Hematologic Malignancies and institute physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as well as the Worthington and Margaret Collette Professor of Medicine in the Field of Hematologic Oncology, Harvard Medical School, discusses the use of transplant in various hematologic malignancies.
Eganelisib Added to IMPASSION130 Doublet Improves Outcomes in Frontline mTNBC
With the addition of eganelisib to atezolizumab plus nab-paclitaxel, patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer have longer progression-free survival and better response vs atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel alone. Eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immunotherapy, demonstrated improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) when added to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of...
PSMA-PET SUVmean Linked With Favorable Response to 177Lu-PSMA-617 in mCRPC
Findings from the phase 2 TheraP trial showed 177Lu-PSMA-617 to result in a higher prostate-specific antigen response rate vs with cabazitaxel in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. PSMA-PET standardized uptake value (SUVmean) was a predictive biomarker for response to 177Lu-PSMA-617 compared with cabazitaxel (Jevtana) for men with metastatic castration-resistant...
The Evolving Treatment Landscape of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Cyrus M. Kahn, MD, discusses the evolution of the treatment landscape for patients with mantle cell lymphoma. Cyrus M. Kahn, MD, hematologist in the Division of Hematology and Cellular Therapy at West Penn Hospital of Allegheny Health Network, discusses the evolution of the treatment landscape for patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
Investigational Combination of OX40 and 4-1BB Antibodies Shows Early Signs of Activity in Solid Tumors
The combination of ivuxolimab and utomilumab was well tolerated in patients with advanced solid tumors, according to a phase 1 study. Ivuxolimab, an OX40 monoclonal antibody, combined with utomilumab, a 4-1BB monoclonal antibody, showed signs of preliminary antitumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors and was well tolerated, according to the results of phase 1 study (NCT02315066). The study also demonstrated that the investigational combination was well tolerated.
Forsberg Explains How Selinexor Fits Into Sequencing Therapies in R/R Multiple Myeloma
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Peter Forsberg, MD, discussed data from several trials of selinexor in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Targeted OncologyTM: What data support the use of selinexor in this patient?. FORSBERG: The largest registration trial that was per-formed to evaluate selinexor was a combination phase...
Tepotinib Demonstrates Durable Benefit With High-Level MET Amplification
Tepotinib was able to provide clinically meaningful activity in patients with high MET amplification non–small cell lung cancer in the VISION study, according to Xiuning Le, MD, PhD. Tepotinib (Tepmetko) provided clinically meaningful activity with durable responses in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and MET amplification, as...
Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Data Signal Promise for New Options to Treat Advanced Melanoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ryan J. Sullivan, MD, discussed the history of tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapy, how new data may lead to approved agents in the future, and other ways tumor infiltrating lymphocytes may be used in advanced melanoma. Tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy is an immune-oncology (IO)...
Dosing of Patients With High Grade Glioma Begins in Phase 1 Trial
A phase 1 trial evaluating 5-aminolevulinic acid and CV01 delivery of ultrasound has begun treating the first 3 of approximately 33 patients with recurrent high-grade glioma. Trial Name: A Phase 1 Multi-center Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety and Tolerability of 5-aminolevulinic Acid Combined With CV01 Delivery of Ultrasound for Sonodynamic Therapy in Patients With Recurrent High Grade Glioma.
Unknown Long-Term Effects of E-Cigarettes Generates Questions in Lung Cancer
While information has come out stating the negative effects of e-cigarettes on lung health, questions regarding the longer-term safety of these products remain due to their limited timespan on the market. Due to the lack of data around the long-term safety profile of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), the National Cancer Institute...
FDA Approves Mirvetuximab CDx to Identify Patients With Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
The new VENTANA FOLR1 RxDx Assay has been approved by the FDA and will aid in identifying patients with ovarian cancer who are eligible for targeted treatment with mirvetuximab soravtansine. The FDA has granted approval to the VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR1-2.1) RxDx Assay, the first immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic test to...
Phase 3 FRUTIGA Study of Fruquintinib Elicits Positive Results in Gastric/GEJ Cancers
Fruquintinib plus paclitaxel demonstrated improvements in progression-free survival, objective response rate, disease control rate, and more, in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. The phase 3 FRUTIGA study (NCT03223376) of fruquintinib (Elunate) in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma met one...
