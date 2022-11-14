ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando man arrested for DUI after refusing breath test

Deputies responded to report of a vehicle driving all over the roadway on U.S. 41 and found a man heavily under the influence behind the wheel in the evening hours Saturday, Nov. 12. Deputy Barr responded to the call and found an old tan Chevy pickup truck driving erratically and...
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Nov. 14 and 15

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 14. Amanda Jane Edmondson, 42, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man facing possession charges after admitting guilt

A Homosassa man is facing possession charges after being found with 2.1 grams of Methamphetamine and 9.4 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop in the evening hours of Sunday, Nov. 13, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. The defendant, 43-year-old Kristin Robinson, was seen by...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, cocaine

A 31-year-old Homosassa woman was arrested in the early morning hours Sunday, Nov. 13, for possession of fentanyl and cocaine after responding to a report of a verbal disturbance at the Racetrac gas station located at 2120 Colonade St. in Inverness. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found the defendant,...
INVERNESS, FL
suncoastnews.com

FDLE investigating fatal shooting of man by HCSO deputy

A man fatally shot in a deputy-involved shooting on Nov. 11 has been identified, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Gary Jean Schryver, 61, died after being shot in a house on Feather Street in Spring Hill. The deputy, whose identity is protected under Marsy's...
SPRING HILL, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman arrested after becoming ‘irate’ during interaction with police

A Wildwood woman was arrested after becoming “irate” during her interaction with police. Darian Noel Rose, 24, was a passenger in a car in the wee hours Saturday when the vehicle ran over a curb in the area of Huey Street and County Road 44A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle had “severe front-end damage” and was “dragging tree debris underneath it.” During a traffic stop, Rose yelled at the driver and admonished her not to speak with officers. Rose also used her body to block interaction between the driver and police officers. Rose was told “multiple times” to stop interfering, but would not comply with officers’ commands.
WILDWOOD, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
RUSKIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy