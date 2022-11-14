Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man arrested for DUI after refusing breath test
Deputies responded to report of a vehicle driving all over the roadway on U.S. 41 and found a man heavily under the influence behind the wheel in the evening hours Saturday, Nov. 12. Deputy Barr responded to the call and found an old tan Chevy pickup truck driving erratically and...
Woman allegedly pulls gun on another driver after thinking she cut her off
A woman allegedly pulled a handgun on another driver after believing she had cut her off, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 14 and 15
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 14. Amanda Jane Edmondson, 42, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man facing possession charges after admitting guilt
A Homosassa man is facing possession charges after being found with 2.1 grams of Methamphetamine and 9.4 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop in the evening hours of Sunday, Nov. 13, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. The defendant, 43-year-old Kristin Robinson, was seen by...
Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after man found dead in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said they are trying to find out what led to one man's death in Tampa. Deputies said their investigation started around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosy Periwinkle Court near Globe Thistle Drive after they received calls about a "person down" in the neighborhood.
fox13news.com
Hernando investigators identify suspect shot, killed by deputies as they served felony warrants
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Authorities in Hernando County have identified the suspect who was shot and killed by deputies Saturday in Spring Hill as they attempted to serve him with felony warrants. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the deputies went to a home in the 12000 block of Feather...
fox13news.com
Video: Woman steals puppy from 'All About Puppies' store in Lakeland
Investigators are searching for a woman who was caught on camera stealing a puppy at an "All About Puppies" store in Lakeland, police said. Video Courtesy: Lakeland Police Department.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, cocaine
A 31-year-old Homosassa woman was arrested in the early morning hours Sunday, Nov. 13, for possession of fentanyl and cocaine after responding to a report of a verbal disturbance at the Racetrac gas station located at 2120 Colonade St. in Inverness. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found the defendant,...
suncoastnews.com
FDLE investigating fatal shooting of man by HCSO deputy
A man fatally shot in a deputy-involved shooting on Nov. 11 has been identified, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Gary Jean Schryver, 61, died after being shot in a house on Feather Street in Spring Hill. The deputy, whose identity is protected under Marsy's...
1 dead after Hillsborough County shooting: HCSO
One person is dead after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Homicide investigation launched in Tampa after man found with upper body trauma dies
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the 7400 block of Rosy Periwinkle Court in Tampa.
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman arrested after becoming ‘irate’ during interaction with police
A Wildwood woman was arrested after becoming “irate” during her interaction with police. Darian Noel Rose, 24, was a passenger in a car in the wee hours Saturday when the vehicle ran over a curb in the area of Huey Street and County Road 44A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle had “severe front-end damage” and was “dragging tree debris underneath it.” During a traffic stop, Rose yelled at the driver and admonished her not to speak with officers. Rose also used her body to block interaction between the driver and police officers. Rose was told “multiple times” to stop interfering, but would not comply with officers’ commands.
St. Pete police: Woman turned in front of cruiser, sending car into pole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say no one was injured when a driver crashed into a cruiser Wednesday morning on 4th Street. Police say it happened while the officer was driving north on 4th Street near 62nd Avenue. A woman driving south in an SUV turned left...
Lake County student fatally struck by car
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Public Schools said a high school student was killed after being hit by a car Thursday morning. The deadly crash happened on County Road 455 near Willo Pines Lane in Clermont. Officials said a Lake Minneola High School student was hit by a...
fox13news.com
Dozens of bullet casings scattered near scene of deadly shooting in Ruskin neighborhood
RUSKIN, Fla. - A shooting near a basketball court in Ruskin left one person dead Monday night. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office sent deputies and investigators to Auburn Woods Lane near Trent Creek Drive, where houses surround a park with basketball courts, a community pool and the Cypress Creek Clubhouse.
Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin
RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
Suspect killed by St. Pete police showed signs of strange behavior days before death, state attorney says
A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in killing an armed suspect during a September encounter, according to State Attorney Bruce Bartlett.
Man arrested after shooting, killing guest at New Port Richey house party: PCSO
A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting on Saturday night left one person dead at a house party in New Port Richey, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Hillsborough deputies investigate inmate’s death
Hillsborough County deputies said they are investigating the death of an inmate.
FHP: Car crashes into Pinellas County school bus carrying 23 students
LARGO, Fla. — A school bus carrying 23 students from Largo High School was involved in a crash on Tuesday in Pinellas County, troopers say. At around 2:15 p.m. a driver in a Nissan Frontier was heading westbound on Belleair Road when they entered the opposite side of the road to pass stopped traffic, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
