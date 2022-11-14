Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
BMDD approves $25,000 Building Incentive Program Grant for Texas Fun Co. site
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal District Board of Directors, a Building Incentive Program Grant in the amount of $25,000 was approved to Texas Fun Co. LLC for the building located at 101 Fisk Street. BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton stated the owners of the building were renovating...
colemantoday.com
"Christmas on Commercial" on December 3rd
The 2022 "Christmas on Commercial" event is going to be the best ever! On December 3rd, Downtown Coleman will be the center of activity for all kinds of Christmas activities. They begin at 8:00am with the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at the Library and end with the Mistletoe Market and Night Parade. (See 2021 Parade photos above) We hope to see you there! Attached and below are lists of events schedule thus far:
brownwoodnews.com
Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile open in new location on Brown Street
Less than a year after opening its original location, the former Matt’s Mantiques – now Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile – has moved to a larger store located at 301 Brown Street in downtown Brownwood. “Everyone thinks we’re an antique store, and we have old stuff, but...
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
Abilene City Council to discuss road relocation, TIRZ housing, old Abilene Hotel & more
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council will be discussing and taking action on 12 agenda items during its upcoming meeting Thursday, November 17. Here’s what you need to know: Agenda item four is discussing taking action and awarding bid #2310: Honey Bee and Honey Bee Circle Road construction to Bontke Brothers, Inc. The relocated […]
brownwoodnews.com
New Texas Outpatient & Infusion Center in Brownwood offers outpatient diabetic therapy
The new Texas Outpatient & Infusion Center just opened in the medical area on the southside of Brownwood. The clinic, located at 2410 Crockett Drive, Suite B, adjacent to the Texas Health & Human Services office, offers a promising medical therapy for metabolic failure, including diabetes and related diabetic conditions.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
colemantoday.com
CHS Saving Aluminum Tabs for Ronald McDonald House
Karen Nanny has announced that the Coleman High School students are going to save aluminum tabs off of drinks, vegetables, soups etc. This will once again be a part of The Coleman High School Battle of the Classes – the tabs can be given to a CHS senior, junior, sophomore or freshman. Tabs must be turned in by May 12th and will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. SO, start your collection of tabs to give to your favorite CHS student!
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Bluekatts vs Comanche, November 15, 2022
The Bluekatts fell to Comanche, but it was fun to watch the growth and energy the team showed. (Coleman Today Photos)
brownwoodnews.com
Wrecked Vehicle Utilized to Spread #EndTheStreak Message
EARLY – Nov. 7, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District created an art display out of a wrecked car to highlight deadly habits that cause the majority of the fatal crashes which have killed over 79,000 people across the state since this date.
brownwoodnews.com
Ribbon cutting held for Bealls Outlet grand opening
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
brownwoodnews.com
One airlifted after two-vehicle accident in Early
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Thursday night:. Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny Manchild blows into Brownwood
The cold front last week blew in more than cool air. Johnny Manchild, multi-instrumentalist, composer and my son’s favorite musician tore into town for a KOXE/KBWD radio interview promoting his upcoming show in Brownwood. Manchild pulled up at our house in the Manchild transport van, sporting rolled up jeans, platinum hair, and combat boots. I fed him fruit and we talked philosophy and music.
koxe.com
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
Three hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crash in Brownwood
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crashed in Brownwood Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of US 377 and S Crockett Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Police say witnesses report a motorcyclist who was trying to change lanes clipped another bike, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved […]
Abilene woman celebrates 102nd birthday alongside friends at senior living community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Who knows the secret to a life long and well lived? One Abilene woman who just celebrated her 102nd birthday certainly knows! Sammi got to celebrate this big birthday with her Lyndale Abilene Senior Living community. Check out these great photos shared with KTAB/KRBC by Sagora, Lyndale’s parent company: The facility […]
brownwoodnews.com
Arrest made for stalking, Emergency Protective Order sought
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Officer Collin Davis received information that 44-year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south Brownwood where a female victim reported to officers Watson continually threatened her and her family. The threats were to kill her and several family members.
colemantoday.com
Coleman High's FFA Public Relations Team Qualifies for Area Contet
Coleman's FFA Leadership Development teams competed yesterday in the Big Country District contest at Cisco College. CHS Ag teacher Bailey Hunter said, "We’re so proud of all of our students!" Hunter announced the results below:. Public Relations- 2nd place, Competing at Area IV contest in Abilene on Monday:. Team...
Crime Reports: Multiple suspected meth dealers arrested in Abilene, victim reports sugar poured in gas tank
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of Hardy Street – Criminal MischiefA report was taken for Criminal Mischief […]
