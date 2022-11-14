Fish Art contest offers additional prizes for 25th anniversary
PERRY — Students in Georgia are encouraged to go draw a fish.
The 25th anniversary Fish Art Contest is now officially underway. Using art and writing, the Georgia Fish Art Contest (part of the international Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest) has long ignited children’s imaginations and inspire them to discover more about fish and fishing. The program is free to enter and open to youths in kindergarten through grade 12 anywhere in the world.
