Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar
Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
Liverpool star signs new contract after recent Jurgen Klopp praise
Liverpool winger Ben Doak has signed his first professional contract at the club. Doak made his debut for Liverpool in a Carabao Cup tie against Derby County. The young winger signed from Celtic during the summer transfer window and recently turned 17 years old, and was even given a place on the bench in the Premier League against Southampton.
Portuguese artist shows fight in creating big installations
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — As a former nightclub bouncer and black-belt karate instructor, Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos doesn’t shrink from the challenges thrown up by her latest lavish creation. The 51-year-old, renowned for her big, in-your-face installations, is now creating a ceramic wedding cake that’s 12 meters (40 feet) high and 15 meters (50 feet) wide for exhibition in England. “The Wedding Cake” is mostly made of Portugal’s famous ceramic tiles called “azulejos.” Vasconcelos is using them in pastel pink, green, blue and yellow in what is her most ambitious outdoor project yet. And she savors the battle. “Every day you know that something will happen and something new will come up and you have to solve problems,” she said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “It’s a very dynamic and alive thing.”
