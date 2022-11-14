ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 7

Kat Lindsey
2d ago

Indiana is always last in the race for anything anymore. smh. just legalizing marijuana would be a good start 🔥🌳🌬🤤

Reply
12
Related
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
KISS 106

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Roger Marsh

Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NEW ALBANY, IN
Q985

Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed

If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
ROCKFORD, IL
The Associated Press

'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the...
PORTLAND, OR
WTHR

Indiana reports 1st monkeypox-related death

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) reports the first confirmed death of a person in Indiana where monkeypox was a contributing factor. IDOH made sure to note the person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death. “Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Indiana announces 1st confirmed monkeypox-related death in the state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health confirmed the first death of an Indiana resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor on Wednesday. The person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death, according to a news release. The department of health didn't provide any additional information about the patient due to privacy laws.
INDIANA STATE
William Davis

Georgia's access to medical cannabis expanding while other states legalize it for recreational use

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which had previously been permitted in 19 other states and the District of Columbia, was recently approved by voters in Maryland and Missouri. Following the election on November 8, legalization initiatives failed to pass in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBI Radio

Legal kiosks to be installed in all 92 Indiana counties

— A small claims court judge in Indiana believes more than 80 percent of Hoosiers facing eviction who go through the court system do not have legal representation. However, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and the Indiana Bar Foundation have teamed up to install legal kiosks throughout the state.
INDIANA STATE
WynLin

Indiana DNR Deal after Thanksgiving

Who among us loves shopping after Thanksgiving - for those "Black Friday" sales? Has anyone else besides me caught onto the early sales, online sales, and cyber Monday sales? Feeling stressed?
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy