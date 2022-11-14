Read full article on original website
WKTV
Herkimer students asking for communities help with annual holiday project
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High Schools that are part of the Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society began their annual Holiday Project, Tuesday. The project where students are nominated by peers or staff to receive a wrapped package, served more than 200 students...
WKTV
Herkimer Elementary School students learn about different jobs during first-ever Career Day
HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer Elementary School students got some insight into what they might want to be when they grow up during Career Day on Wednesday. Different professionals stopped by to chat with fourth- and fifth-graders about their jobs in honor of National Career Development Month. A police officer,...
WKTV
Rome schools to expand mental health support services for students with $2.4 million grant
ROME, N.Y. – The Rome City School District has received more than $2.4 million from the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) to expand its programs and services for students of all ages and their families. The district plans to use the money to support:. Exploration and...
