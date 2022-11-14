Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute President Michael Diaz, MD to Share Insights on Value-Based Oncology At Patient-Centered Oncology Care® Conference

Read full article on original website
WSMV
TN Attorney General files petition to withdraw federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Attorney General joined a coalition of 21 states requesting the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to repeal the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and withdraw related guidance. “Evidence continues to mount that the ongoing...
tbinewsroom.com
Join our Team! New Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters in Nashville
The TBI is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions at our headquarters in Nashville. Responsible for conducting Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all TIBRS related questions. Teaches TIBRS Data Collection, Reporting Agency Contact (RAC) Orientation, TNCOP Software, and TIBRS Review classes. Prepares presentations for and teaches in the annual TIBRS Conference and other small conferences. Prepares and reviews materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state. Assists in data analysis.
clarksvillenow.com
Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
wpln.org
A long COVID patient in Hendersonville shows just how little is known about treatment
Medical equipment is still strewn around the house of Rick Lucas, 62, who has been home from the hospital nearly two years. He picks up a spirometer, which measures his lung capacity, and takes a deep breath, though not as deep as he’d like. But he’s come a long...
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
wmot.org
Report: Tennessee earns 'D-' score for maternal, infant health
(Mike Osborne) — A new report released this week awarded Tennessee a barely passing grade for the well-being of mothers or their newborn children. The March of Dimes is out with its annual State Report Card on maternal and infant health. Tennessee received a letter grade of D-minus. The...
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park
An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
Google to give state $14.5 million for tracking Tennesseans
Google will be paying over $390 million dollars in a multistate settlement with attorneys general from Tennessee and 39 other states because of its location tracking practices within Google account settings, according to a release from the Tennessee Attorney General's Office.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
Tennessee to receive $14.5M in Google lawsuit settlement
The Tennessee Attorney General announced the state is one of 40 states to receive a payment from a substantial settlement agreement with Google.
campussafetymagazine.com
5 Former Tennessee Hospital Employees Charged with HIPAA Violations
Memphis, Tennessee — A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted five former Methodist Hospital employees for violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges the former employees sold patient data to a man who then sold the information to others. From...
ucbjournal.com
Checkers to open location in Cookeville
Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
Nonprofit works to stop childhood bedlessness in Tennessee
The nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, is looking for volunteers to help build and deliver beds to children in need in the Nashville area.
Documents show Gallatin nursing home didn't properly screen before outbreak
Internal documents show the Gallatin nursing home failed to properly screen visitors and staff before the big COVID-19 outbreak at the facility at the start of the pandemic.
Genesco Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Nashville
Genesco has unveiled its new headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. The footwear firm behind Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh held an opening ceremony on Nov. 3 to celebrate the move from its former headquarters on Murfreesboro Road — which housed the company for more than 50 years — to its new offices located at 535 Marriott Drive. The 182,000-sq.-ft. location has seven floors devoted to its owned and licensed brands and will house more than 850 employees in total. Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, United Way president Brian Hassett and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ralph Schulz...
WSMV
PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus. “Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited...
WSMV
Metropolitan Trustee says $6 million available for property owners in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More people in Davidson County have paid their property taxes year-to-date, but there are still millions of dollars in relief out there, just waiting for people to use it. The Metropolitan Trustee said property taxes are 2.5% higher than in 2021, but their office has been...
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice announces retirement
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee has announced that she notified Governor Bill Lee that she will retire on August 31, 2023.
fox17.com
Metro Council receives $1.8B design to renovate Nissan Stadium, but questions remain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council met Tuesday evening to discuss the future of Nissan Stadium and the taxes they want to use to fund a possible domed Tennessee Titans stadium. Council members decided to move forward with the resolution to seek out a developer for a new stadium,...
