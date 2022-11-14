The FIFA World Cup 2022 Is In Qatar & Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

It seems like four years have passed in a blink of an eye, and another FIFA World Cup, one of the most significant sporting events in the world, is upon us, and this time it's in Doha, Qatar.

It's wild to think we've experienced an entire pandemic since the last World Cup, but here we are preparing to watch the world's best go head-to-head on TV.

Or, if you're lucky, you can experience them firsthand from the stadiums in Qatar.

If you've been wondering how to watch the World Cup from home or when it even kicks off, then we've got you covered.

Here are the answers to some of the most-asked questions about the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

How does the World Cup work?

For starters, teams have to qualify to play in the World Cup. A set of games occur among all the teams that want to participate, and the ones that make it through get to play in the actual World Cup games.

After the qualifiers, the countries are split into groups that are randomly chosen in a draw system. The groups will then compete against themselves, according to World Soccer Talk.

The top two teams of each group move on to the next phase and then compete against top teams from other groups.

The winner of those games will go on to the next phase of the tournament, and this process repeats itself until the top two teams face off each other at the finals.

The runners-up of the games then play amongst each other, with the winning teams reaching the semi-finals and then the finals.

The two teams that lose during the semi-finals compete against each other to score third place.

Where can you watch the World Cup?

There will be a number of streaming services that will offer customers the chance to watch all 64 matches during this World Cup.

If you're a Canadian reader then the good news is that CTV will be streaming all the games on CTVNews.ca. You can check all the times they will be streaming games, including the Canadian ones here.

According to Digital Trends, you can also watch the games on other paid streaming services like TSN, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

Fox Sports will have the games in the U.S., although you can also watch them in Spanish on Telemundo.

However, if you were hoping to get around without paying to watch the games, your best bet is Tubi, although you'll have to deal with watching ads.

When does World Cup start in 2022?

The World Cup will kick off on November 20, 2022, with the first match being Qatar, the host country, versus Ecuador.

There's a live countdown to the game on the FIFA website.

The first match will be played at 11 a.m. Eastern.

How many teams will be in the World Cup 2022?

There will be 32 teams playing in the World Cup 2022, including Qatar's team.

Here is a list of all the countries whose teams will be playing in this year's World Cup:

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

The Netherlands

England

IR Iran

USA

Wales

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic

Is Italy in the World Cup 2022?

Unfortunately, the four-time World Cup-winning Italians did not make it through the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup season, reported Al Jazeera.

This is the second time in a row that Italy is missing out on competing in the World Cup after they also didn't make cut in the 2018 World Cup hosted in Russia.

Is Alphonso Davies playing in the World Cup?

\u201cA kid born in a refugee camp wasn\u2019t supposed to make it! But here we are GOING TO THE WORLD CUP. Don\u2019t let no one tell you that your dreams are unrealistic. KEEP DREAMING, KEEP ACHIEVING!\u201d — Alphonso Davies (@Alphonso Davies) 1668355737

Yes, the 22-year-old soccer prodigy will be playing in the World Cup, and he'll be representing Canada in this year's tournament, reported ESPN.

Many fans were curious if he would make the cut for the team after suffering from a torn right hamstring injury earlier in November.

All the doubts around him playing were waved away on November 13 when Canada picked him to play in the team.

"A kid born in a refugee camp wasn't supposed to make it!" read Davies' emotional tweet about making the team. "But here we are GOING TO THE WORLD CUP. Don't let no one tell you that your dreams are unrealistic. KEEP DREAMING, KEEP ACHIEVING!"

Is Lionel Messi Playing in the World Cup 2022?

Yes, Lionel Messi will be playing in the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, but this will be the last World Cup of his career, reported ESPN.

"There's some anxiety and nerves at the same time. It is the last one," Messi told Star Plus in an interview.