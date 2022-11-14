Read full article on original website
Liverpool star signs new contract after recent Jurgen Klopp praise
Liverpool winger Ben Doak has signed his first professional contract at the club. Doak made his debut for Liverpool in a Carabao Cup tie against Derby County. The young winger signed from Celtic during the summer transfer window and recently turned 17 years old, and was even given a place on the bench in the Premier League against Southampton.
Phil Foden ready to play central role as England’s secret World Cup winner
Have England seen the best of Phil Foden? Even Foden himself does not think so. “Definitely not,” he admits.There are reasons for that. “You have to learn to play with different players and what they like best – running behind or wanting balls to feet,” he says, while taking a break from Al Wakrah’s temperatures in the mid-30s and sitting down in the vast, air-conditioned sports hall that forms part of England’s World Cup base camp. But there’s also a belief he has had “enough experience” to know those little details by now.Widely regarded as the most naturally gifted...
Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar
Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
