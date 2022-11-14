Have England seen the best of Phil Foden? Even Foden himself does not think so. “Definitely not,” he admits.There are reasons for that. “You have to learn to play with different players and what they like best – running behind or wanting balls to feet,” he says, while taking a break from Al Wakrah’s temperatures in the mid-30s and sitting down in the vast, air-conditioned sports hall that forms part of England’s World Cup base camp. But there’s also a belief he has had “enough experience” to know those little details by now.Widely regarded as the most naturally gifted...

34 MINUTES AGO