Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee Enrollment Services walk-in facility opens at 64th and Florist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee leaders are celebrating a new milestone for the "MilES," which stands for Milwaukee Enrollment Services. The new walk-in facility is open on 64th and Florist on the city's north side. Officials say Milwaukee County residents can get help with BadgerCare, FoodShare and Wisconsin Share benefits.
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Retired MPD Female Command Staff Members

Denita Ball, Edith Hudson, Heather Wurth, and Anna Ruzinski, what do these four ladies have in common. They were all high-ranking police officers for the City of Milwaukee Police Department during their careers. Fast forward to today and Denita Ball is the acting sheriff who has just replaced Sheriff Earnell Lucas. She won the election and will be swore in as the sheriff in January when her official term starts. Sheriff Ball started a little early because Lucas resigned for another security job. Chief of Police Edith Hudson is chief at Marquette University after retiring from MPD as an assistant Chief. Chief of Police Heather Wurth is the new chief of Shorewood and just recently took over earlier this year. She is the first female police chief of that city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing

MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting

MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County chief judge stepping down

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Circuit Court's chief judge is stepping down. Marquette University announced Wednesday that Judge Mary Triggiano will become the new director of Marquette Law School's Andrew Center for Restorative Justice. Triggiano is leaving during a pivotal time for Milwaukee County Courts. This summer, she told WISN...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police report three overnight shootings, 1 arrest

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting three shootings that happened overnight. According to police, a shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 10:17 p.m. near Hope and 41st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
PLANetizen

Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee

After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl found safe, had been last seen near 33rd and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. The 14-year-old had been last seen Nov. 16. The original missing person notice is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Brooklyn Brown was last seen on Nov....
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

What’s Wrong with Expanding I-94?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is recommending an expansion of Interstate 94 in Milwaukee which many local officials and activists say would not only cause further pollution and worsen climate change but would continue a decades-long pattern of racial discrimination which has devastated predominantly Black neighborhoods in the vicinity of such projects.
MILWAUKEE, WI
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Milwaukee for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. It’s no secret that relationships take work. But sometimes, the best way to rekindle the flame is to get away from it all. Here are a few tips on how to make the most of your getaway and enjoy some quality time with your wife or husband.
MILWAUKEE, WI
