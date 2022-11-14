Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
CBS 58
Milwaukee Enrollment Services walk-in facility opens at 64th and Florist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee leaders are celebrating a new milestone for the "MilES," which stands for Milwaukee Enrollment Services. The new walk-in facility is open on 64th and Florist on the city's north side. Officials say Milwaukee County residents can get help with BadgerCare, FoodShare and Wisconsin Share benefits.
communityjournal.net
Retired MPD Female Command Staff Members
Denita Ball, Edith Hudson, Heather Wurth, and Anna Ruzinski, what do these four ladies have in common. They were all high-ranking police officers for the City of Milwaukee Police Department during their careers. Fast forward to today and Denita Ball is the acting sheriff who has just replaced Sheriff Earnell Lucas. She won the election and will be swore in as the sheriff in January when her official term starts. Sheriff Ball started a little early because Lucas resigned for another security job. Chief of Police Edith Hudson is chief at Marquette University after retiring from MPD as an assistant Chief. Chief of Police Heather Wurth is the new chief of Shorewood and just recently took over earlier this year. She is the first female police chief of that city.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing
MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
empowerwisconsin.org
Justice for Danari? Chisholm and ‘progressive’ justice strike again
MADISON — Danari Peer had a smile that could light up a room, the people who knew him best say. The young Milwaukee man was filled with the kind of laughter and love that warmed everyone around him with joy. Danari was …. That’s the tense that his mother,...
1470 WMBD
‘Hurts to breathe’: Angry families confront Wisconsin parade attacker
(Reuters) -Grieving relatives of those injured and killed when a man drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year confronted the driver with anger and tears on Tuesday during the first day of a two-day sentencing hearing. The driver, Darrell Brooks, 40, faces life in prison after a circuit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
CBS 58
Ribbon-cutting held for new luxury apartments in former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A historic building downtown that was home to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for nearly 100 years is now a modern day apartment complex. The $35-million project blends elements from the Journal Sentinel with luxury amenities for residents. The original building was created in 1924 by a...
WISN
Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting
MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
WISN
Milwaukee County chief judge stepping down
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Circuit Court's chief judge is stepping down. Marquette University announced Wednesday that Judge Mary Triggiano will become the new director of Marquette Law School's Andrew Center for Restorative Justice. Triggiano is leaving during a pivotal time for Milwaukee County Courts. This summer, she told WISN...
CBS 58
MPD audit finds backlog of 10,000 court cases contributing to significant overtime pay
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee has budgeted $20 million for police overtime pay next year, according to a new audit of MPD overtime procedures. Tuesday, the Milwaukee city comptroller briefed the Finance and Personnel Committee about the overtime use. Thirteen Milwaukee police officers each logged more than...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Big Christmas Saturday in South Milwaukee
For a full list of holiday and other events, check out the Events page. Am I missing your holiday event? Please email me at erikbrooks32@gmail.com.
3 people shot, injured near 35th and McKinley
Three people are in the hospital with injuries after police say gunmen opened fire, hitting two people in a car and one walking outside.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police report three overnight shootings, 1 arrest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting three shootings that happened overnight. According to police, a shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 10:17 p.m. near Hope and 41st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is...
Man who killed 6 in Waukesha Christmas parade gets life, no release
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A judge sentenced a man who killed six people and injured many...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
PLANetizen
Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee
After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl found safe, had been last seen near 33rd and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. The 14-year-old had been last seen Nov. 16. The original missing person notice is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Brooklyn Brown was last seen on Nov....
shepherdexpress.com
What’s Wrong with Expanding I-94?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is recommending an expansion of Interstate 94 in Milwaukee which many local officials and activists say would not only cause further pollution and worsen climate change but would continue a decades-long pattern of racial discrimination which has devastated predominantly Black neighborhoods in the vicinity of such projects.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Milwaukee, Wisconsin
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Milwaukee for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. It’s no secret that relationships take work. But sometimes, the best way to rekindle the flame is to get away from it all. Here are a few tips on how to make the most of your getaway and enjoy some quality time with your wife or husband.
