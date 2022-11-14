Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as controversial tournament draws near
England have begun training in Qatar as they prepare for their World Cup-opener against Iran on Monday, having also met migrant workers in a country where thousands have reportedly died during preparations for the tournament.Having controversially been awarded hosting rights in 2010, the Gulf state’s suitability and human rights record have been intensely scrutinised. Last year a report by the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since the award of the World Cup – something “categorically” denied by authorities.The FA organised for migrant workers to meet England’s squad and coaching staff, and those involved were given...
Yardbarker
Liverpool star signs new contract after recent Jurgen Klopp praise
Liverpool winger Ben Doak has signed his first professional contract at the club. Doak made his debut for Liverpool in a Carabao Cup tie against Derby County. The young winger signed from Celtic during the summer transfer window and recently turned 17 years old, and was even given a place on the bench in the Premier League against Southampton.
England vs New Zealand talking points: Can Eddie Jones’ side topple the All Blacks?
England and New Zealand will meet for the 43rd time on Saturday with the All Blacks odd-on favourites to storm Twickenham.Here the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the match.All Blacks in townThe excitement building into Saturday’s main event of the autumn owes as much to the fixture’s scarcity value as the All Blacks’ ‘aura’. Even on the back of a six-Test winning run New Zealand are not the force of old and they will run out at Twickenham with an air of vulnerability as doubts persist over their head coach Ian Foster and the new generation...
Comments / 0