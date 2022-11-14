The world seems to have been left in a state of shock and awe seeing comedian Pete Davidson go from relationship to relationship with major pop stars like Ariana Grande and influencers like Kim Kardashian. Recently, it was made public that he is dating another model, Emily Ratajkowski. While Pete isn't necessarily the most unattractive individual, the general public seems to be having a hard time connecting the dots when it comes to how Pete keeps finding himself in these relationships with these attractive women. If us women telling you that looks don't matter and it's all about personality and how you treat us hasn't worked for the last 20 years, let us get a body language expert in here to fill yah in with science and facts!

2 DAYS AGO