iheart.com
Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview
Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Kymberly Herrin, Daisy Fuentes, Elizabeth, Zoe, Paris!
Former "Playboy" Playmate Kymberly Herrin passed away. She played the ghost who "services" Dan Aykroyd in the original "Ghostbusters," and she was BY FAR the hottest chick in ZZ Top's "Legs" video. Ladies and gentlemen, 57-year-old Elizabeth Hurley. It's official: Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to Aussie singer-songwriter Firerose. He...
iheart.com
Jay Leno Not Out Of The Woods After Facial Surgery
Jay Leno is recovering from surgery due to second and third-degree burns after a gasoline fire this past weekend, according to Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director at the Grossman Burn Center. On Saturday, the comedian was working on a steam engine underneath a car in his garage when a fire...
iheart.com
Body Language Expert Breaks Down Why Women Like Pete Davidson
The world seems to have been left in a state of shock and awe seeing comedian Pete Davidson go from relationship to relationship with major pop stars like Ariana Grande and influencers like Kim Kardashian. Recently, it was made public that he is dating another model, Emily Ratajkowski. While Pete isn't necessarily the most unattractive individual, the general public seems to be having a hard time connecting the dots when it comes to how Pete keeps finding himself in these relationships with these attractive women. If us women telling you that looks don't matter and it's all about personality and how you treat us hasn't worked for the last 20 years, let us get a body language expert in here to fill yah in with science and facts!
