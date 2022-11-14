ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
WECT

UNCW hosting public forum on Port of Wilmington expansion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that a public forum concerning the Port of Wilmington Expansion Project will be held on Nov. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Per the announcement, the forum will take place in UNCW’s Teaching Lab room 1011 at 5015...
WILMINGTON, NC
Ohio Capital Journal

Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit

The city of Columbus has announced plans to go back to the drawing board with new updates to the city’s zoning map after 70 years. City partners and officials attribute the long wait to bureaucracy and systemic racism and hope to involve the community in the process. In a presentation on Nov.10, the City of […] The post Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
WECT

Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School has announced that a grand reopening for Brogden Hall will be held on Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
The Bulletin

Here's how you can help Plainfield's 127-year-old library get first ever major renovation

PLAINFIELD — Advocates for the town’s only library are hoping some timely help from the community will enable them to begin the first major set of renovations to the Moosup facility since its opening 127 years ago. The Board of Directors for the Aldrich Free Public Library has embarked on a fundraising drive aimed at raising $30,000 in public money by Dec. 19 to pay for foundation, window and exterior work at the historic Queen Anne-style structure...
PLAINFIELD, CT
WECT

East Columbus High School to hold Career and Opportunity Fair

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools has announced its first Career and Opportunity Fair will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Columbus High School. East Columbus High School is located at 32 Gator Lane in Lake Waccamaw. “The purpose of...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC

