WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
WECT
UNCW hosting public forum on Port of Wilmington expansion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that a public forum concerning the Port of Wilmington Expansion Project will be held on Nov. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Per the announcement, the forum will take place in UNCW’s Teaching Lab room 1011 at 5015...
Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit
The city of Columbus has announced plans to go back to the drawing board with new updates to the city’s zoning map after 70 years. City partners and officials attribute the long wait to bureaucracy and systemic racism and hope to involve the community in the process. In a presentation on Nov.10, the City of […] The post Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WECT
Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall
WECT

Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School's Brogden Hall
Here's how you can help Plainfield's 127-year-old library get first ever major renovation
PLAINFIELD — Advocates for the town’s only library are hoping some timely help from the community will enable them to begin the first major set of renovations to the Moosup facility since its opening 127 years ago. The Board of Directors for the Aldrich Free Public Library has embarked on a fundraising drive aimed at raising $30,000 in public money by Dec. 19 to pay for foundation, window and exterior work at the historic Queen Anne-style structure...
WECT
Wilmington City Council votes to fund apartment rehabilitation, look into possibility of new bridge with railroad
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s City Council met Tuesday night to go over several items including housing within city limits and transportation concerns. Thousands of dollars now going to a nonprofit to help rehabilitate apartments and a contract with an engineering firm that could change some railroad crossings in the city.
WECT
East Columbus High School to hold Career and Opportunity Fair
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools has announced its first Career and Opportunity Fair will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Columbus High School. East Columbus High School is located at 32 Gator Lane in Lake Waccamaw. “The purpose of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Co. Commissioners vote to buy Project Grace design plans for $2.5M
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss several items, including the future of “Project Grace.”. The commissioners voted to purchase design plans for the project for $2.5 million from Zimmer Development Company. This is the original amount the commissioners...
WECT
Old Fayetteville Road temporarily closing to allow construction of water and sewer taps for brewery
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Tri County Excavating will be closing Old Fayetteville Rd at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 until 6 a.m. Nov. 21 to create water and sewer taps for the Leland Brewery project. Old Fayetteville Road will be closed from the entrance of the police department to the...
