Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

In recognition of one of the state's top producing crops, the Mississippi Farmers Market will host a Sweet Potato Day on Saturday, November 19, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. In addition to the usual variety of farm fresh foods and handcrafted items, shoppers will be treated to a variety of complimentary sweet potato treats, children's activities, specialty food vendors, Vardaman area sweet potato growers and a sweet potato exhibit presented by the Mississippi Sweet Potato Council. The Genuine MS® Store, located inside of the Mississippi Farmers Market, will also be open to the public. The unique retail operation, which offers an array of products grown, raised, crafted and made in Mississippi, is extending its operating hours. The Genuine MS® Store will now be open every Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Visit www.genuinems.com to shop exclusive online holiday gift options and learn more about the Genuine MS® program. The Mississippi Farmers Market, a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce,

