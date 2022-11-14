AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) _ AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) on Monday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its third quarter.

The Hayward, California-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $507,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.28. A year ago, they were trading at $15.89.

_____

