AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) _ AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) on Monday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its third quarter.

The Hayward, California-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $507,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.28. A year ago, they were trading at $15.89.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACRX

