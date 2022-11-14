MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 3 Evening
2-5-1, FB: 7
(two, five, one; FB: seven)
Cash 3 Midday
5-2-3, FB: 6
(five, two, three; FB: six)
Cash 4 Evening
6-2-2-0, FB: 7
(six, two, two, zero; FB: seven)
Cash 4 Midday
0-1-0-9, FB: 6
(zero, one, zero, nine; FB: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
Powerball
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000
Comments / 0