MS Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

2-5-1, FB: 7

(two, five, one; FB: seven)

Cash 3 Midday

5-2-3, FB: 6

(five, two, three; FB: six)

Cash 4 Evening

6-2-2-0, FB: 7

(six, two, two, zero; FB: seven)

Cash 4 Midday

0-1-0-9, FB: 6

(zero, one, zero, nine; FB: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Powerball

19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

