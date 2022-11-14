Bellus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) _ Bellus Health Inc. (BLU) on Monday reported a loss of $24.7 million in its third quarter.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $4,000 in the period.

Bellus shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.15, an increase of 30% in the last 12 months.

