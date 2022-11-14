ThredUp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Monday reported a loss of $23.7 million in its third quarter.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The online seller of secondhand clothing posted revenue of $67.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, ThredUp said it expects revenue in the range of $62 million to $64 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $279 million to $281 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDUP